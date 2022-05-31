It is officially postseason time for the Gloucester outdoor track and field program. The Fishermen competed at the Division 4 State Meet and saw three runners and one relay team advance to this weekend's MIAA All-State Meet.
The Division 4 State Meet was held in two sessions this year at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham with the first session taking place last Thursday and the second on Memorial Day after rain on Saturday forced a postponement.
The Fishermen turned in a top-10 performance on the girls side as their 30 points were good for 10th place overall. The boys, on the other hand, finished 13th overall with 21 overall points.
Gloucester got off to a great start on Thursday with two runners earning a spot in the All-State Meet thanks to big performances in the 800m.
Junior Caroline MacKinnon set a new school record in the 800m (2:17.48) en route to a second place finish in the event. MacKinnon, who won the NEC 800m title, also placed fifth in the 400m.
Sophomore Colby Rochford qualified for the All-State Meet in two events. He started off the Div. 4 meet with a fifth place finish in the 800m (1:59.94). He came back on Monday and finished second in the 400m with a time of 51.74 a week after winning the NEC title in the same event.
Senior Darcy Muller also earned a spot in the All-State meet as she finished second in the 400m (59.65).
The girls 4x800m relay team will also be competing at the All-State Meet. The team of Whitney Turner, Kendall newton, Mackay Brooks and Caelie Patrick turned in a third place finish in the event with a time of 10:16.54.
Nate Gardner also turned in a top five finish, placing fifth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:00.34. He just missed the All-State qualifying mark by two spots. Andrew Coelho scored points in both the 800m (7th place) and the 400m (8th place). Finn O'Hara and Patrick both turned in an eighth place finish in the mile.
Gloucester also saw two other relay teams place. The girls 4x400m team of Rose Groleau, Skye Ciolino, MacKinnon and Muller turned in a sixth place finish while the boys 4x800m team of Jacob Moulton, O'Hara, Rochford and Coelho finished sixth.
MacKinnon and Rochford will compete in the 800m at the All-State Meet on Thursday at Westfield State University. Rochford will be back for the 400m along with Muller and the girls 4x800m team on Saturday back at Westfield State.