Brett Moore continues to dominate Northeastern Conference lineups. Gloucester’s senior south paw boasts an ERA under 1.00 this season and on Monday against Peabody he delivered his second straight complete game shutout in a 3-0 win at Nate Ross Field.
Moore allowed only three hits and did not allow a runner to reach third base while striking out nine in the win.
“He does such a good job of changing his speeds,” Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt said. “His change-up is undetectable, you don’t see it coming until it’s right on top of you and then his fastball is all over the zone.”
Gloucester’s senior captain started out the game with some serious power pitching, striking out eight batters in the first four innings of play. With his pitch count getting high, he started to pitch to contact in the later innings and the results were the same. The Tanners had very few hard hit balls and Gloucester played well defensively with just one error on the game.
“Brett continues to be an absolute horse for us,” Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. “He was getting those strikeouts early but I thought he was even more effective pitching to contact. He got his pitch count back in control, started throwing more first pitch strikes and got the complete game. This was our fourth game in six days so we needed him out there the whole time.”
The Fishermen, who move to 10-6 with the win and qualify for the state tournament, got all the runs they needed just two batters into the bottom of the first inning.
Emerson Marshall led off the game for Gloucester by lining a double to deep left and Jack Costanzo followed with a two-run homer to left center to make it 2-0. The home run was the first of the season for Gloucester and the first home run allowed by Peabody this season.
Gloucester added another in the third as a Costanzo walk, a Zach Oliver hit by pitch and a Zach Morris base hit led to a Danny Hafey sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.
“We put some good swings on the ball early, a home run and a bunch of hard hit outs,” Gentile said. “But we didn’t keep it up in the second half of the game. We need to be more consistent with our approach if we want to take our game to the next level.”
Peabody right hander Branden Waite settled down after the early home run, allowing just five hits on the game, two of them coming after the third inning, with four strikeouts. A tricky curve ball, which Waite threw in all counts, and good control (one walk) kept the Fishermen bats at bay in the middle and later innings.
“Branden did what he does, he settled down and kept us in it,” Bettencourt said. “We played good defense behind him too we just couldn’t get anything going at the plate.”
Morris was the lone player with two hits on the game. Marshall and Brayden Francis had a double and Costanzo’s homer was the other Gloucester hit. Joe Raymond, Giovanni Guglielmo and Cam Connolly had the Peabody hits. Gloucester left fielder Tommy Elliott made the defensive play, a diving catch in shallow left field on a Connolly blooper to lead off the top of the seventh inning.
Gloucester returns to action on Thursday at Saugus (4:30 p.m.). Peabody (8-7) travels to Winthrop on Wednesday (4 p.m.).