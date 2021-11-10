Wednesday night’s Division 3 Second Round game was just what Gloucester head boys soccer coach Armando Marnoto was expecting from a second round postseason game in the new state wide format.
The No. 8 Fishermen hosted No. 9 Greater New Bedford in a back-and-forth, high intensity, well played battle where both teams showed the necessary urgency needed in a win or go home situation. In the end, it was the visiting Bears that were more opportunistic, scoring twice in the first half and holding onto that lead en route to a 2-1 win at Newell Stadium.
“In the Round of 16 this is the type of game you should get,” Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. “They were an excellent team and I thought we played well too, we just didn’t finish enough of our chances. We did everything we needed to to do try to tie that game but we just couldn’t finish it.”
The Fishermen, who finish up the season at 15-3-2, were put back on their heels with a pair of first half goals from Greater New Bedford to take a 2-0 lead. But the home team would not go out quietly.
In the final three minutes of the half, Andrew Coelho got a little room after winning the battle for a contested ball on a drive into the box and he pounded a shot off the keeper’s hand and in to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the half.
That goal seemed to spark Gloucester as it came out and played what Marnoto called “one of the best second halves the team has played all season.”
With Greater New Bedford defending well up the middle, the Fishermen started to attack on the wings. Gloucester had its fair share of chances, but Greater New Bedford was there every step of the way.
The Fishermen really turned it up late in the second half with two high quality chances. One came on a shot from the right post after a corner kick rattled around the box, but the shot missed the far post by inches. In stoppage time Aiden Almeida pitched a perfect cross into the area from the right wing, but the one-timed shot went over the bar.
“Andrew’s goal got us going, got us believing,” Marnoto said. “We created and emptied our tank, sent up an extra rusher to try to tie the game. But (Greater New Bedford) covered everything beautifully in the middle, they were so sound there. I think if we got one early or early in the second half it would have done a lot for our confidence going forward but we just didn’t get it.”
The Bears, who move to 14-4-2 with the victory, jumped out to the lead nine minutes in when Cameron Aguiar slid a pass to Andrew Soares in the middle of the box, who scored inside the left post for a 1-0 edge. In the 25th minute Greater New Bedford struck again. This time Jose Juarez hit Aguiar with a perfectly placed through ball and Aguiar blasted a shot inside the left post with a Gloucester defender all over him for a 2-0 lead.
Greater New Bedford scored both goals with a heavy dose of short passes to set up long balls into the box.
“That’s the way we play, a few combinations of short passes to set up our long stuff,” Bears head coach Henry Almedia said. “We tried to stay out on the front foot early as much as possible because we knew what kind of fire power they have and fortunately for us it worked out. At the end of the day, both teams had their chances but our kids have really adapted to our system and put on a good display tonight.”
The Bears controlled the middle 20 minutes of the first half, but Gloucester was able to keep them off the board the rest of the way thanks to strong defensive play from seniors Jack Patten and Keith Horne and several timely stops from senior keeper Max Sperry (10 saves).
Gloucester finishes up one of the most successful seasons in program history, winning the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division championship with a perfect record against Lynch opposition. The team also saw Coelho set a single-season program goal scoring record with 29. Gloucester also put up 10 shutouts on the season including one in the first round of the postseason.
“I know they’re disappointed right now but in a few days they’ll be able to reflect on the great season they had,” Marnoto said. “They were a great group to coach and they left it all out there tonight.”