The Gloucester High football team hopes to blaze the same path when it opens the 2023 season Friday night.
The Fishermen will welcome Somerville High to Newell Stadium at 7 p.m. for what they hope will be the beginning of a long and fruitful gridiron campaign.
Head coach Dan O’Connor, who is beginning his fifth season at the GHS helm, gave us some insight as to who and what fans may see on the field from his squad this season. He’s seen firsthand the effort his players have put in during both the offseason and recently completed preseason, was pleased with how they performed in recent scrimmages, and is eager to see how they’ll fare under the bright lights in Game 1 tonight.
“We’re really excited to have the first one at home,” said O’Connor, whose Fishermen went 4-7 a year ago. “Any time you can start in front of your home crowd, it’s uplifting for the kids.
“Somerville is a good opener,” he added. “They’re big up front, athletic on the outside ... it’s going to be a good test for us.”
This year’s teams captains, Cameron Widtfeldt, Michael Toppan, John Gucciardi, and Ethan Mahoney, will be firing up the team. Widtfeldt, whose versatility has enabled him to play various positions on sides of the ball in his high school career, will likely start at quarterback Friday night while returning as a starter in the defensive secondary. Gucciardi, who can play both running back and in the slot as well as linebacker, cornerback or safety on defense, can “match up against anyone we ask him to,” said O’Connor.
Toppan, a starter since his freshman year, is an All-State wrestler and uses his power and technique to dominate the trenches. His twin brother, Jayden, is another two-way starter.
Mahoney is hungry to get back in game action after having broken his foot three quarters into last season’s opener. “He missed the rest of the season, but stayed with the team as a great motivator, helped with our younger guys, and served as a set of eyes for us (coaches),” O’Connor said. “We’ve got four really good leaders.”
Kayden Souza is a player Fishermen fans will want to watch out for this season.
“Kayden’s making the transition of playing guard last year and getting some reps in the backfield. Runs hard, runs downhill,” said his coach. “He’s also a monster on the linebacker side.”
O’Connor also mentioned Chase Goulart at outside linebacker and flanker, and a strong sophomore class that includes Jaylen Severino, a varsity baseball starter as a ninth grader this past spring.
Somerville, out of the Greater Boston League, will provide the kind of test O’Connor is hoping his team can ace.
“A loss would make you refocus,” he said, “but the win, which you’re hoping for, validates everything you put in the offseason.”