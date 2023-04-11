The Gloucester boys tennis team has started off the 2023 season just the way it was hoping to.
With a veteran roster completely intact from 2022’s state tournament qualifying team, the Fishermen have high hopes for another strong spring, and so far they are well on their way to another successful campaign.
With Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Newburyport, Gloucester is now 5-0 on the season.
“The program is making great strides,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “We have a core group back that has been together for three years now and each year we’ve seen serious improvement.
The Fishermen haven’t just been good in the early going of the season, they’ve been dominant. Tuesday’s win was their second shutout victory of the season and have won their five matches by a combined score of 21-4 in getting past St. Mary’s, North Andover, Rockport, Masconomet and now Newburyport.
Gloucester has gotten it done with a balanced lineup this spring and on Tuesday that depth was on full display in the shutout win.
“In team tennis it’s all about depth,” Geary said. “And we have the doubles teams and No. 3 singles player that really complements the elite players at the top of the lineup. It’s such a team effort.”
Andry Payano Sosa rolled at the No. 1 spot, 6-0, 6-0 with Anders Littman picking up the 6-1, 6-2 win at the No. 2 spot and Luke McElhenny dominating his match at the No. 3 spot, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles action the No. 1 tandem of Drew White and Domenic Paone remained undefeated on the season, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Cole Ciolino and Cam Widtfeldt turned survived a thriller to complete the sweep, winning in three-sets (6-2, 4-6, 7-5).
“The doubles spots are probably the most improved area of our team,” Geary said. “They’ve matured into quality players that pay attention to all the details you need to be a good tennis player. and our singles spots are so consistent and clutch.”
Another quality non-conference opponent is up next for the Fishermen as they host Manchester Essex on Friday at GHS (4 p.m.) in a battle of Cape Ann teams. That starts a difficult four match stretch for the Fishermen with Marblehead, Beverly and Swampscott also on the horizon.
“We are going to find out what we’re made of in these next four matches,” Geary said. “We’ve played good tennis against some quality teams, now we’re diving into the deep end of the pool.”