The Gloucester wrestling team got back to the .500 mark on Thursday with a victory over Lowell Catholic at the Smith Field House.
The Fishermen (2-2-1) took the win in five of the seven contested matches to roll to a 39-18 victory.
Lowell Catholic may have been undermanned, with only eight wrestlers on the roster, but came to wrestle, taking the first two contested matches, both via pin, to jump out to an early lead. Gloucester, however, took control with five straight victories to turn the match in its favor.
Senior captain Daniel Beaton picked up Gloucester’s first win of the day, pinning his 132-pound opponent at 54 seconds of the opening period.
Tyler Nicastro was next at 170 and turned in the match of the day, coming back from a 4-0 deficit with a big third period two win, 6-4 on points.
Mike Toppan won via pin at 182 pounds in just 11 seconds. Anthony Russo also picked up win via pin at 195 pounds in 41 seconds. Jayden Toppan was the last to go and picked up a win at heavyweight at 1:55 of the first period.
The Fishermen are back to normal on the mat in 2021-22 after competing in the spring of 2021 because the sport was not cleared for competition by the state until the spring due to COVID restrictions. Gloucester was strapped for numbers in the spring, but have a solid core of returning wrestlers this winter with options at every weight class.
Beaton, who has been a varsity regular since his freshman season, is off to a big start on the season as he has lost just one individual match this season in the finals of last weekend’s Son’s of Italy Tournament. Nicastro is also off to a strong start this winter at 170, winning matches in a variety of ways after building momentum in a breakout spring campaign.
Jayden Toppan and Mike Toppan have been forces at some of the higher weight class as Jayden has yet to drop a match this winter and Mike has dropped just one match in the finals of the Son’s of Italy Tournament.
Beaton, Nicastro and the Toppan’s all look to be factors later in the season at the Conference and Sectional Tournaments.
Russo is a newcomer to the lineup but has already established himself as a solid contributor at the higher weight classes. Jackson Cody has also performed well in the early stages of the season at 113 pounds. Olivia Amaral, Morgan Pennimpede and Joe Allen also figure to be regular contributors in the Gloucester lineup this winter.
The team is back in action on Monday and Tuesday with the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament at the Tsongas Arena. The team’s next dual meet is at Wakefield on New Year’s Eve.