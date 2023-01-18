The Gloucester girls hockey team needed to make some adjustments after the first period of Wednesday’s game with Wakefield.
The Fishermen had only two shots on goal in the first 15 minutes and found themselves trailing by a goal to a Warriors team that was carrying the play.
In the second period, however, Gloucester flipped the script, controlling the action and scoring twice in a two minute span to take the lead and an eventual 2-1 win at Talbot Rink.
“We were flat-footed in the first but we had a good talk in between periods and were able to turn it around,” Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick said. “We moved the puck well, played with a lot more confidence and were a lot more aggressive with our shots. It was a nice team win, they earned it.”
Down 1-0 heading into the second, it was clear that Gloucester (4-7) turned things around in the middle frame with five shots on goal in the first five minutes after just two over the first 15.
Brooke McNiff put the Fishermen on the board 5:51 into the frame when her shot from inside the blue-line made it through a screen in front to tie it up at 1-1.
Less than two minutes later Gloucester took the lead with what turned out to be the game-winning-goal on a great individual effort from Keagan Jewell. The freshman defenseman went end-to-end, splitting two defenders just outside the blue-line and finishing with a forehand shot to make it 2-1, where it stood after two.
“What a goal that was from Keagan,” Bernick said. “To split two defenders like that and then put the shot right where she wanted was impressive. She had a great game overall and that goal was the difference.”
Gloucester was able to maintain that lead by continuing to carry play in the second and then holding off Wakefield in a back-and-forth third frame. The Fishermen were called for crosschecking with 2:11 to play but killed off the penalty allowing only one shot on goal with the Warriors net empty.
Wakefield opened up the scoring just 48 seconds in on its first shot of the game when Rory McNeill went top shelf on a backhand. That was all the Fishermen would allow, however, as they defended well in their own zone and took care of the puck in the neutral zone to keep Wakefield out of odd man rushes and quality scoring situations.
Kaydin Cusumano was strong in goal with 21 saves in the win. The defensive quartet of McNiff, Jewell, Abby Lowthers and Ella Costa also played well with strong stick-work while keeping the front of the net free of rebound chances.
“It was a great game for our defense,” Bernick said. “They made good decisions with the puck and every time they went for a poke check they broke up the play. Kaydin was good in goal like she is for us every game, she’s so consistent and holds things down for us in there when things get tough.”
Gloucester hits the road on Saturday against Shawsheen at the Chelmsford Forum in Billerica (11 a.m.).
Gloucester 2, Wakefield 1
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Wakefield 1 0 0 1
Gloucester 0 2 0 1
1st Period: W, Rory McNeill (Fione Recene) :48.
2nd Period: G, Brooke McNiff (un.) 5:51; G, Keagan Jewell (un.) 7:37.
3rd Period: No scoring.
Saves: W, Julia Welch 16; G, Kaydin Cusumano 21.