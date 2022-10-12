The Gloucester golf finished off another stellar regular season on Wednesday at Bass Rocks Golf Club, and is heading into the postseason with some momentum.
The Fishermen finish off the regular season with a record of 11-5 after Wednesday's win over Saugus.
The home team swept all six of its individual matches against an undermanned Sachems squad. Gloucester wins came from senior captains Jack Delaney and Nick White along with Brady Salah, James Sanfilippo, Alex Polizzi and Colby Jewell.
Gloucester now turns its attention to the postseason as its next match is the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament on Tuesday at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown. The Fishermen are the defending Division 3 North champs and have several regulars returning from last year's squad including White, Delaney and Joseph Orlando, who were all point scorers in Gloucester's 2021 championship round.
After the Division 3 North Sectional is the Northeastern Conference Open on Monday, October 24 also at Salem Country Club in Peabody. If Gloucester finishes in the top three at the North Sectional Tournament it will qualify for the Division 3 State Finals Tournament on Tuesday, October 25 at The Ledges Golf Club in South Hadley.