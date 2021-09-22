The Gloucester boys and girls cross country team were back on familiar ground in Wednesday’s home opener.
Winthrop visited Ravenswood Park for a Northeastern Conference Dual Meet, the first meet at Ravenswood Park since 2018 as the Fishermen had their meets at neutral sites in 2020 due to COVID restrictions and competed at Stage Fort Park in 2019.
Gloucester fared well in its home opener, sweeping the Vikings. With the wins, the boys move to 2-0 on the season while the girls are now 1-1.
On the boys side, the top four finishers were Gloucester runners.
Max Littman turned in a first place finish with Nick Poulin finishing right behind him. The two were leading the pack for the duration of the race. Gloucester secured the victory with Michael Francis and Colby Rochford finishing third and fourth respectively.
For the girls, Gloucester got three of the top four finishers to secure its first win of the season. Freshman Clara Emerson picked up the win for the second straight meet. Faith Casetellucci finished second with Skye Berry coming in third.
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action next Wednesday at Bradley Palmer State Park against both Masconomet and Marblehead (4 p.m.).