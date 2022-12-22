Both the Gloucester boys and girls track teams continued their hot starts on Thursday at the Smith Field House with wins over Winthrop to move to 2-0 on the season.
The boys took first place in every event but one in a 77-7 win while the girls cruised to a 55-17 win.
“Winthrop is low on numbers but it was nice to see the team go out and put together some strong individual performances,” Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. “It’s a good start for both teams.
The boys went on to sweep the top three spots in five events to go along with 10 first place finishes. Wins came from Dylan Smith in the dash, Michael Francis in the mile, Sam Ashwell in the 300m, Bryce Rochford in the 600m, Colby Rochford in the 1,000m, Max Littman in the 2-mile and the high jump, Brady Patten in the shot put and the 4x400m relay team of Smith, Erik Drost, Lucas Simendinger and Matthew Smith.
The Gloucester girls also had a standout meet with first place finishes from Aili Spencer in the dash, Skye Ciolino in the 300m, Georgana Cauthers in the 600m, Hope Castellucci in the 1,000m, Cam Carroll in the shot put, Olivia McBain in the high jump and the 4x400m relay team of Hope Castellucci, Grace Castellucci, Cauthers and Rose Groleau.
“We were able to juggle the lineup and put some kids in different events,” Coleman said. “Everybody performed well.”
Gloucester is back in action next week with a NEC Dual Meet against Danvers at Swampscott High School on Thursday (9 a.m.). Gloucester will then host the annual Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet at the Smith Field House on Friday (9:30 a.m.), with the freshman and sophomore athletes from each of the NEC squads competing against each other.