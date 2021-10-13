The Gloucester boys and girls cross country teams hosted Salem on Wednesday at Stage Fort Park in Northeastern Conference Dual Meet action and left with a clean sweep.
The girls, which move to 2-3 on the season, swept the first seven spots in the race to take home the resounding win. The boys, on the other hand, had the top four finishers in the race to move above .500 on the season at 2-3.
For the girls, Clara Emerson led the way, winning the race by more than two minutes with a time of 21:14. Emerson was followed by Faith Castellucci (23:29), Skye Berry (24:18), Rose Groleau (24:37), Grace Tierney (25:46), Sarah Fernandes (26:14) and Thea Cunningham (26:41).
On the boys side, Nick Poulin and Max Littman battled it out for first place with Poulin taking the win at 17:38 and Littman right behind him at 17:42. Colby Rochford finished third (18:31) and Kyle Clifford fourth (20:05).
The Fishermen return to action next Wednesday as Peabody visits Gloucester for a NEC crossover meet at Ravenswood Park (4 p.m.).