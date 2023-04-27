The Gloucester boys and girls outdoor track and field teams kept their unbeaten records in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division intact on Wednesday.
Both squads picked up wins over Saugus at Newell Stadium in NEC Dual Meet action and both teams move to 3-1 on the season, 3-0 in the NEC Lynch.
The boys rolled to a 105-25 victory while the girls turned in a 92-30 win.
The girls were led by a pair of first place finishes from Kendall Newton and Cia Donahoe. Newton won the javelin (63-feet-5) and the 800m (2:41.18) while Donahoe won the 400m hurdles (1:16.25) and the 400m (66.8). The Gloucester girls also got first place finishes from Taiya Mano in the 200m (28.4), Stella Straub in the mile (6:08.8), Olivia McBain in the high jump (4-feet-10), Megan Hurd in the triple jump (31-feet-7) and Caelie Patrick in the 2-mile (13:02.2).
The boys saw 10 athletes turn in first place finishes led by two wins from Nate Gardner in the 400m hurdles (1:01.1) and the triple jump (37-feet-3). Other wins came from Mike Toppan in the shot put (41-feet-10), Brady Patten in the javelin (121-feet-5), Deston Cauthers in the 110m hurdles (20.68), Treely Dowd in the 200m (25.5), Sam Heanue in the 800m (2:30.4), Logan Cooper in the mile (5:42.2), Max Littman in the 2-mile (11:16.74), Jack Newton in the high jump (5-feet-10) and Leo Cosentino in the triple jump (17-feet-2).
The Gloucester boys and girls will be at Pembroke High School on Friday for the Division 4 State Relays (4 p.m.).