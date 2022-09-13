Tuesday’s game was a good early season barometer for the Gloucester field hockey team. The Fishermen hosted defending Northeastern Conference champion and 2021 Division 2 Semifinalist Masconomet in its first big test of the early season.
While Gloucester did not get the result it wanted, falling 2-0 to the reigning conference champs, the team proved that it can hang with the best the NEC has to offer as it was a highly competitive game.
“Masco has smoked us by six or seven goals the last few times we’ve played them so this was a big improvement,” said Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove, whose team was hit with its first loss of the season falling to 2-1. “We would have liked to execute a little better in some areas, we got caught up playing a bit of a defensive game and we need to be a little better offensively in the circle. But the girls battled and made a game of it.”
It was back and forth early on with the two NEC powers feeling each other out before Masco started to tilt the field in its favor in the second quarter as it built an 8-1 edge in corner chances and a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal at the half. The Gloucester defense, however, came to play, giving the Chieftains little room to fire off quality shots in the circle while freshman goalie Keegan Jewell made 10 saves to keep her team in the game. Juniors Joie Cody and Bella Goulart led the defensive charge against one of the most high powered offenses in the conference, keeping them off the board for the first half as the teams went into the break scoreless.
“The defense and goaltending was there for us all game,” Riley Gove said. “This was the first team that really gave us some trouble so far and we handled a lot of what they were throwing at us.”
The Chieftains finally broke into the scoring column with 5:24 in the third frame. Julia Graves created the chance with a nice drive up the right wing and she fired a centering pass to Greta Mowers, who one-timed it home for a 1-0 Masco lead, where it stood after three quarters of play.
Gloucester’s best chance to score came with about 10 minutes to go with two quality shots on a corner chance, one that got past the goalie. But Chieftains back Shaye Trodden was well positioned and got her stick on the ball just in front of the goal line to keep her team ahead. Mowers added her second goal of the night with under a minute to play, putting home a rebound on a Graves shot to cap the scoring at 2-0.
Playing a high quality opponent gave Gloucester the chance to see what it does well and what it needs to work on early in the season. The Fishermen did a great job positionally in their own circle and clogged up passing lines while quieting Masco’s high powered rush.
The Chieftains, however, dominated in possession, finishing the contest with a 12-3 edge in shots on goal and a 14-3 advantage in corner chances.
“They had us back on our heels a lot and we needed to do a better job on free hits, we gave away too many possessions on those,” Riley Gove said. “But there are positives to take away from this one despite the loss. This is still a fairly young team, mostly juniors. They have shown that they can compete with great teams and they are only going to get better as the season goes on.”
The Fishermen return to action on Friday at Beverly (4 p.m.).