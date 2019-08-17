Five storylines to follow in Patriots-Titans preseason game

The New England Patriots will take on the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason game on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Here are five storylines to follow as the Patriots approach the midpoint of the preseason.
1. Gauging Stidham’s progress
Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham has been one of the biggest surprises of the preseason. The fourth-round pick out of Auburn has progressed much more quickly than expected, and over the past week he has seen his workload with the second-team offense increase. Could Stidham actually overtake Brian Hoyer for the No. 2 job, or even make the veteran expendable? It’s not out of the realm of possibility, and a big game against the Titans might help that narrative pick up steam.
2. Rivers, Calhoun have chance to shine
The New England Patriots have switched from a 4-3 defensive front to a 3-4 formation, and one of the more interesting stories of the preseason has been seeing exactly where the team’s impressive collection of defensive linemen and linebackers fit in the new scheme. Thursday, the base defense included linemen Adam Butler, Danny Shelton and Lawrence Guy, along with the typical linebacking group of Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Michael Bennett has been a regular feature in nickel and dime packages, and edge rushers Derek Rivers and Shilique Calhoun have gotten a fair amount of reps with the top defense as well.
Tonight will be a big game for Rivers and Calhoun, who have both flashed at times during camp but remain squarely on the bubble. Both players were terrific last week against Detroit, and if they’re all over the backfield again against the Titans, they could go a long way towards securing their places on the 53-man roster.
3. Can tight ends contribute?
The Patriots’ tight end situation is a disaster. Ben Watson, who is 38, is the only proven NFL commodity at the position, and after him the next best guy (Matt LaCosse) is battling an ankle injury. Can anyone else at the position contribute? We’ll get our first good look at newly acquired Eric Saubert, and hopefully an extended look at Lance Kendricks too. Ryan Izzo opened some eyes last Thursday with his blocking against the Lions too, which could prove valuable and help elevate his case for a roster spot.
4. Will Wynn play?
Isaiah Wynn has seen his workload steadily increase throughout the week. The second-year left tackle got his first action in live drills on Monday, and during Wednesday and Thursday’s joint practices he rotated in and out of the team drills and looked pretty good. The Patriots have been taking it slow with the former first-rounder as he’s worked his way back from a torn Achilles, but it will be interesting to see if he plays a series or two tonight against the Titans.
5. Let the running backs loose
Evaluating the running backs during practice can be tricky, because even in the live, full-contact drills, players aren’t hitting and finishing plays to the extent they would in an actual game. Last week the Patriots’ running game primarily consisted of Brandon Bolden and rookie Nick Brossette, so we still haven’t really gotten a chance to see how Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and rookie Damien Harris look. Harris in particular hasn’t taken many carries during practice, reportedly because of a minor injury, so he’s a guy that will be worth watching if he takes the field.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
