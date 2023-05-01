The Gloucester girls lacrosse team continued its dominance against Northeastern Conference Lynch opposition on Monday against Saugus.
The Fishermen dominated in all facets of the game en route to a 17-2 win at Newell Stadium. In four NEC Lynch games this season, Gloucester (5-6 overall) has won all four contests by a combined score of 52-4.
"This was one of those games where everyone did what they were supposed to do," Gloucester head coach Neil Costa said. "We dominated possession and it was a good opportunity for a lot of kids to get some chances. We had eight different goal scorers which is really great to see."
Gloucester's success started with the draw as the Fishermen won 16 of 21 draw controls to maintain a sizeable territorial edge. Four early draw wins led to four goals in the opening five minutes with Ella Costa scoring twice and Elle Fleming and Anna Hafey finding the back of the net for a 4-0 lead. Hafey and Abby Lowthers then scored just 13 seconds apart for a 6-0 edge just eight minutes in.
Saugus answered with a pair of goals to cut the deficit to 6-2, but the Fishermen would go on to finish the game with 11 unanswered goals. They put the game away just before halftime with four goals in the final 12 minutes of the half, two more from Costa and one from Brooke McNiff and Fleming, for a 10-2 halftime edge.
"We started really fast but had a little lull after taking the six goal lead," Costa said. "But it was great to see us pull it together right after and take that momentum into the second half."
Gloucester continued to extend its lead in the second half with three goals in the first three minutes to open up a double-digit edge and eventual 17-2 win.
The scoring was spread out for the Fishermen with Ella Costa's six goals and two assists leading the way. Anna Cinelli, Fleming, Lowthers and Hafey all had two goals each with Cinelli also chipping in three assists. Brooke McNiff, Jordan Macchi and Skye Berry had a goal each with Kajsa Curcuru notching two assists and Keagan Jewell picking up an assist.
Gloucester was also in control on the defensive end of the field, limiting Saugus' possessions with superior work on ground balls. Nicole Gardner, Emma Smith and Siri Hale all had strong games in front of goalie Ella Zindle, who stopped five of seven shots faced.
"Defensively we did a good job stepping into the passing lanes," Costa said. "Their possessions were quick and we were able to get those ground balls and pass into transition."
Gloucester has its biggest NEC Lynch game coming up next on the schedule, Thursday at Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).