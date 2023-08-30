With less than a week until their respective season openers, the Gloucester High and Manchester Essex girls soccer teams got some quality work in during a scrimmage Monday afternoon at Newell Stadium.
The Fisherman and first-year head coach Katina Tibbets are looking to contend in the NEC Lynch division and open up play on September 6 at Bertram Field against Salem. Gloucester’s looking to return to the state playoffs as well.
The Hornets, on the other hand, are aiming to build off last season’s Division 4 state quarterfinal appearance in their second season under head man Cristo Manginis. The Hornets start off the season with a tough matchup at home against defending Cape Ann League Baker champ Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday, September 5, at 4 p.m.