RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. W. Hunter, Masco 130 989 12
2. R. Canova, Danvers 172 927 13
3. B. Stevens, Pingree 95 896 11
4. D. January, Swamp. 108 736 6
5. T. Cronin, Marb. 128 707 13
6. C. Terry, Ipswich 107 697 4
7. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 99 656 15
8. I. Coffey, H-W 113 618 9
9. A. Paulino, Peabody 84 554 4
10. J. Guy, St. John’s 98 547 9
PASSING
Player PC PA Yds. TD
1. I. Coffey, H-W 82 125 1,442 15
2. G. Inzana, Swamp. 80 136 1,249 18
3. J. Robertson, Marb. 81 115 1,202 12
4. M. Crowley, SJP 61 105 1,163 12
5. C. Fahey, Pingree 61 106 1,141 14
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. R. Monahan, H-W 40 818 10
2. Duchemin, St. John’s 24 589 6
3. T. Nowak, Man. Esx. 24 432 5
4. W. Twadell, Marb. 14 426 3
5. T. Dowd, Pingree 25 419 4
6. Greenslade, Pingree 20 415 6
7. Z. Palmer, Swamp. 18 412 8
8. R. Freiberger, Marb. 29 400 2
9. J. Delaney, St. John’s 21 375 4
10. D. Moreland, Beverly 28 356 2
Note: Statistics are based on players from The Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
2,124 — Total offense produced by Hamilton-Wenham’s Ian Coffey (passing yards plus receiving yards plus rushing yards), by far the most of any North Shore player. Coffey needs only 200 more passing yards to set a new single season Generals school record and four more TD passes to break the mark in that category.
His favorite target, Ryan Monahan, can set a school record for receiving yardage with another 60 and could also break Cam Peach’s record of 10 receiving TD’s with one more.
GAMES TO WATCH
Andover (6-2) vs. St. John’s Prep (7-1) Friday at Glatz Field, 7 p.m.: Lest anyone get caught looking ahead to the Division 1 North final, rememebr that last time Andover came to Danvers for a D1 North semi the Eagles were knocked out of the postseason by QB E.J. Perry, now at Brown. The Warriors have won three straight since a 41-10 drubbing at the hands of Central Catholic and are looking to spoil the Prep’s title defense. The ever-impressive SJP defense could be the difference in this one.
¢¢¢
Masconomet (6-2) at Lincoln-Sudbury (6-2) Friday at 7 p.m.: The Chieftains last two playoff runs ended at Lincoln-Sudbury, 42-28 last year and 52-21 in 2017. This year’s Warrior team isn’t as imposing as the ‘17 juggernaut but the Chieftains know they’ll have to play their best football to have a shot at the program’s first North finals appearance in D2 and first overall since 2014. Both teams are run-first so look for a quick game that may be closer than many expect.
¢¢¢
Manchester Essex (6-1) vs. Latin Academy (6-2) Saturday at Hyland Field, Noon.: The Hornets have yet to reach a sectional final in the current MIAA playoff format and all that stands in their way is a home game against No. 5 Latin Academy. The top-seeded Hornets, who reached the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2013, are looking to ride their tough defense and balanced offense to another victory. Latin Academy is certainly no slouch and the two teams stack up pretty well on paper.
¢¢¢
Swamspcott (6-2) vs. Pentucket (7-1) Satruday at Trinity Stadium, Haverhill, 1 p.m.: Folks in Sachem-town aren’t happy this game is being played on turf at Haverhill rather than on their natural grass high school field by an MIAA decree, so the Green-and-White will be plenty motivated to try and slow down the Big Blue’s high octance offense. Still, as the defending D5 North champs the Big Blue play with confidence and aren’t likely to get sucked into an emotional trap. The Swampscott D is also criminally underrated.
