Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 94 719 8
2. X. Bascon, Swampscott 89 653 12
3. M. Nadworny, Masconomet 87 642 10
4. A. Sullivan, Beverly 55 557 7
5. H. Wright, Ipswich 74 541 3
6. C. Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham 91 512 9
7. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 69 472 3
8. S. Nadworny, Masconomet 60 441 6
9. G. Percy, Marblehead 62 428 4
10 . H. Weidman, Pingree 47 424 5
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. J. Perry, St. John’s 67-113 1,285 18
2. S. Lynch, Peabody 97-174 1,279 16
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead 85-117 1,027 14
4. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 57-92 983 13
5. S. Woods, Bp. Fenwick 70-102 944 13
6. B. Twombly, Man. Esx. 49-95 779 14
7. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 46-90 730 6
8. T. Voisine, Danvers 38-86 727 4
9. M. Richardson, Masco 39-72 643 5
10. H. Weidman, Pingree 49-57 607 14
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 28 558 7
2. S. Patrick, St. John’s 25 526 5
3. J. Delaney, St. John’s 24 467 8
4. J. OFurie, St. John’s 22 467 8
5. D. Barrett, Peabody 26 443 7
6. J. Romans, Bp. Fenwick 27 410 6
7. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 22 406 6
8. J. Doody, Marblehead 19 398 5
9. E. Burns, Swampscott 18 394 6
10. C. Cronin, Marblehead 32 380 3
9: Number of local teams currently in the playoff picture (top 16) of their respective divisions. Here’s a look at those squads and their records.
Beverly (3-3)
Bishop Fenwick (5-1)
Danvers (3-3)
Hamilton-Wenham (5-1)
Manchester Essex (6-0)
Marblehead (6-0)
Masconomet (5-1)
St. John’s Prep (5-1)
Swampscott (6-0)
Swampscott (6-0) vs. Beverly (3-3) at Hurd Stadium, Saturday at 1 p.m.: An unbeaten team without their starting quarterback and stud linebacker Cam O’Brien, against a .500 Panthers’ group that’s traded wins and losses each week throughout the fall. If that trend continues, Beverly would come out with a big NEC win this Saturday. They’re certainly capable of the upset, but will need stellar games from their top guys.
Masconomet (5-1) vs. Danvers (3-3) at Donaldson Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.: The Falcons are desperately searching for a win after scoring just one touchdown in each of the last two games (both losses). Masco meanwhile is coming off a dominant performance against Salem and seems to be clicking on both sides of the ball. This is quite possibly the matchup of the week, with big NEC and MIAA ranking implications on the line.
Bishop Fenwick (5-1) vs. Bishop Feehan (5-1) at Donaldson Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.: A clash of league powers as two teams with just one loss (fittingly both to St. Mary’s) duke it out for Catholic Central League pride. Fenwick may or may not be without starting quarterback Steven Woods regardless, they’ll want to jump on a strong Feehan team early and set the tone. Expect an uptick in carries for Troy Irizarry if Woods is unable to go.
Peabody (2-4) vs. Gloucester (1-5) at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.: It’s make or break time for the Tanners, who can potentially move far enough up the MIAA rankings in Division 2 to qualify for the postseason with two wins down the stretch. It all starts against a beatable Gloucester team under the lights Friday night. The ball will be in quarterback Shea Lynch’s hands, and he’s more than capable of making the Fishermen defense pay.