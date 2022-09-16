Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. M. Richardson, Masco 9 140 2
2. D. Aliberti, St. John’s 9 118 1
3. D. Ozuna, Salem 11 108 1
4. F. DeSisto, Gloucester 17 86 0
5. P. Bauman, Ipswich 14 79 0
6. C. DeCoste, Gloucester 11 77 2
7. E. Johns, Marblehead 7 76 0
8. C. Cronin, Marblehead 5 72 0
9. A. Nichols, Fenwick 3 63 2
10. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 8 62 2
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 11-20 235 5
2. M. O’Neill, Marblehead 16-22 206 4
3. B. Twombly, Man. Esx. 5-8 205 3
4. B. Kessel, Beverly 15-22 184 0
5. C. Grimes, Salem 12-15 176 4
6. S. Lynch, Peabody 14-21 174 4
7. T. Voisine, Danvers 15-34 168 3
8. B. Leaman, Fenwick 9-15 156 1
9. J. Ertel, Ham-Wenham 11-19 113 1
10. M. Richardson, Masco 8-19 110 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 6 127 3
2. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 4 108 2
3. D. Kirk, Man. Esx. 1 88 1
4. J. Round, Salem 6 86 1
5. S. Patrick, St. John’s 3 75 1
6. M. Sopp, Beverly 6 74 0
7. H. Otterbein, Man. Esx. 2 68 1
8. C. Cronin, Marblehead 4 60 1
9. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 3 59 0
10. Q. Ryan, Salem 3 58 1
6: Number of 40-yard or more field goals kicked by Gloucester Times/Salem News-area high schoolers over the last dozen seasons, with Peabody’s Dom Scalese the latest to do so in last week’s season opening win over Revere. One player, Luke Samperi of Beverly, kicked two in the same season. Shawn MacLean remains the all-time North Shore record holder with a 51-yard blast for Bishop Fenwick in a 1996 game. Here are the placekickers who have drained field goals from 40 yards out or more since 2011:
Kicker, School Yards Year
Casey Tines, Masco 42 2011
Luke Samperi, Beverly 41 2016
Luke Samperi, Beverly 41 2016
Zach Dillon, Danvers 41 2017
Austin Leggett, Peabody 40 2018
Dom Scalese, Peabody 43 2022
Blue Hills (0-1) at Essex Tech (1-0) Friday at Essex Tech field, 7 p.m.: Building off of what they achieved a week ago: that’s what the Hawks will be looking to do in their home opener. P.J. Norton, Harry Lynch & Co. had a strong outing offensively in the squad’s opening night victory at Lynn Tech — and you have to figure senior quarterback Devin Lebron is going to bust out with both his arms and his legs soon — and the defense held first. Now Essex Tech welcomes in a Blue Hills team that surrendered five touchdowns at home seven nights ago. It’s a good spot for the hosts to be in..
St. John’s Prep (1-0) at Central Catholic (0-1) Friday at Lawrence Stadium, 7 p.m.: The Eagles looked mighty impressive in rolling over a strong Marshfield team last Friday, while Central Catholic was licking its wounds after being shut out badly by powerhouse Springfield Central. So can St. John’s conjure up a similar — if not better — game plan to stop what’s certain to be a fired up Raiders club? Forcing the hosts to play from behind while at the same time dictating the pace of play and winning the trench battle will all behoove the boyos from Spring Street.
Peabody (1-0) at Lynn Classical (1-0) Friday at Manning Field, 7:30 p.m.: Two programs coming off of blowout Week 1 shutout wins, with the Tanners hammering Revere (40-0) and the Rams doing likewise to Lexington (36-0). So who’ll bend the most in this one? Peabody figures to score a lot of points this fall, but their defense pitching a goose egg was a pleasant surprise. Can they put forth a similar effort against what can be an explosive Classical attack?
A new spread out offense, some new assistant coaches who’ll help decide which plays are called, and some veteran three-year starters who should be coming into their own. Will it add up to a second straight opening night victory for the Falcons against Tewksbury, generally one of the premier programs in northeastern Massachusetts? Look for a physical clash played primarily between the 20’s.
Martha’s Vineyard (0-1) at Salem (1-0) Saturday at Bertram Field, 1 p.m.: The Vineyarders will catch an early morning ferry to the mainland before trekking up to the Witch City for the second of a home-and-home series that began last season. Salem, which blasted host Chelsea a week ago in its opener with a 45-point effort, will look to keep the good times rolling offensively by spreading the ball around and letting their playmakers do their thing. Jumping out to another early lead will only boost their confidence.