Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. D. Ozuna, Salem 26 228 2
2. F. DeSisto, Gloucester 24 190 1
3. S. Martin, Man. Esx. 20 179 3
4. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 15 141 4
5. M. Richardson, Masco 17 138 3
6. J. Codispoti, Swampscott 27 131 1
7. M. Pinto, Beverly 31 120 0
8. D.Aliberti, St. John’s 16 116 1
9. E. Johns, Marblehead 19 113 0
10. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 18 113 5
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. M. O’Neill, Marblehead 33-45 471 7
2. B. Leaman, Fenwick 20-33 407 4
3. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 24-50 355 5
4. S. Lynch, Peabody 26-42 343 5
5. B. Twombly, Man. Esx. 11-17 323 4
6. T. Voisine, Danvers 23-56 289 4
7. M. Richardson, Masco 21-33 273 3
8. C. Grimes, Salem 16-25 237 5
9. B. Kessel, Beverly 15-22 184 0
10. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 6-12 169 3
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 9 191 4
2. C. Cronin, Marblehead 8 182 2
3. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 11 181 2
4. E. Batista, Peabody 10 148 2
5. D. Kirk, Man. Esx. 3 139 2
6. O. Barrett, Masco 9 127 3
7. C. Holden, Essex Tech 3 127 2
8. M. Sopp, Beverly 11 125 0
9. C. Beechin, Fenwick 4 107 1
10. L. Connolly, Fenwick 4 107 1
345: The total number of passes attempted by our 14 area teams through two games (Pingree plays its season opener this weekend). If the trend continues, which is more than likely, those 14 teams are on pace to throw a combined 1,380 times throughout the regular season, a number that will rival total rushing attempts. The proliferation of an aerial attack continues to rise in 2022, with more and more teams putting the fate of their offense in their quarterback’s hands more often than not. Here’s a look at some of the projected total regular season pass attempts for our local QBs that are currently slinging the pigskin with regularity ...
224: Travis Voisine, Danvers
200: Aidan Driscoll, St. John’s Prep
180: Miles O’Neill, Marblehead
168: Shea Lynch, Peabody
132: Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick AND Matt Richardson, Masconomet
Swampscott (1-1) at Bishop Fenwick (2-0): The Crusaders will be out for revenge after Swampscott knocked them out of the playoffs in the Division 5 state semifinals a season ago. Fenwick is off to a roaring start, outscoring its first two opponents (Norton and Arlington Catholic) by a significant 78-14 margin. Quarterback Bryce Leaman has slid into a starting role with aplomb, and he has plenty of weapons to rely on offensively. On the other side, the new-look, two-time defending Div. 5 champion Big Blue are coming off their first win of the young season and will look to keep the ball rolling with a signature triumph. Lead back Jason Codispoti (131 rushing yards, 1 TD) and quarterback Zack Ryan (127 passing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT) will look to move the chains with regularity against their newfound rivals.
Hamilton-Wenham (1-1) at Amesbury (1-0): The Tim Freiermuth coaching era got off to a successful start against Gloucester in Week 1, but the Generals fell back to earth with a tough loss to Watertown last Friday. Offensive production was an issue in that latter tilt, and if H-W is to hand Amesbury its first loss, they’ll certainly need to gain more than the 65 total yards they managed last week. Meanwhile, Amesbury hung 50 points in its season opener victory over Wayland last week.
Peabody (2-0) at Beverly (0-2) at Hurd Stadium, Beverly, 1 p.m.: Rivals will clash on Saturday as the Tanners aim to extend their win streak to nine games while Beverly searches for its first victory of the season. The Panthers have been outscored 60-28 in their two losses, while Peabody has been utterly dominant thus far with a 75-8 points for/against margin. Shea Lynch (343 passing yards and 5 TDs) has been terrific under center for Peabody. If Beverly is going to pull off the upset, it’ll want to get after Lynch early and stop the offense from finding a groove.
Portsmouth Abbey (0-0) at Pingree (0-0) Saturday at Pingree, 2:30 p.m.: It’s opening weekend for the Highlanders, a team that’s coming off an unbeaten 2021 campaign and subsequent NEPSAC bowl game victory. Pingree throttled Portsmouth Abbey, 48-8, in last fall’s meeting, but it’s a new year with new faces and new expectations. Versatile junior quarterback Hudson Weidman is back under center after throwing for 1,001 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while gaining 565 yards on the ground with seven more scores. Head coach Mike Flynn said before the season that Weidman will stay in the pocket to throw more in 2022, so look for a potentially exciting aerial attack in Week 1.