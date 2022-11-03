AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School;Att;Yards;TD
1. H. Wright, Ipswich;121;801;8
2. D. Ozuna, Salem;109;645;8
3. W. Shannon, Masco;97;629;6
4. F. DeSisto*, Gloucester;93;600;6
5. M. Pinto, Beverly;97;571;4
6. M. McGowan, Ipswich;92;567;3
7. J. Codispoti, Swampscott;108;551;5
8. S. Martin, Man. Esx.;55;503;6
9. C. Browne, St. John's;76;466;7
10. O. Gasinowski, Danvers;86;436;5
*Not including Thursday night's game
Passing
Player, School;PC-PA;Yards;TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody;116-168;1,691;22
2. B. Leaman, Fenwick;118-195;1,620;13
3. M. O'Neill, Marblehead;109-154;1,481;16
4. H. Weidman, Pingree;71-113;1,291;17
5. Z. Ryan, Swampscott;94-156;1,097;10
6. B. Twombly, Man. Esx.;73-124;1,044;14
7. C. Grimes, Salem;76-126;929;12
8. T. Voisine, Danvers;66-153;862;9
9. M. Richardson, Masco;71-136;792;9
10. A. Driscoll, St. John's;47-92;618;8
Receiving
Player, School;Rec;Yards;TD
1. E. Batista, Peabody;38;634;9
2. C. Beechin, Fenwick;35;577;6
3. C. Colby, Pingree;19;517;7
4. C. Cronin, Marblehead;26;494;5
5. E. Burns, Swampscott;30;451;3
6. O. Gasinowski, Danvers;29;429;7
7. D. Barrett, Peabody;30;400;8
8. O. Barrett, Masco;28;377;6
9. J. Aguero, St. John's;26;376;6
10. J. Ofurie, St. John's;25;373;3
BY THE NUMBERS
55.6: The current average completion percentage for all 15 starting quarterbacks in the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas. For comparison purposes, the current average for NFL quarterbacks is 65.2%, tied for the highest in league history and up five percentage points from a decade ago. Here's a look at the top quarterbacks in the area when it comes to completion percentage:
Miles O'Neill, Marblehead (109-for-154; 71 percent)
Shea Lynch, Peabody (116-for-168; 69 percent)
Hudson Weidman, Pingree (71-for-113; 63 percent)
Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick (118-for-195; 61 percent)
Corey Grimes, Salem (76-for-126; 60 percent)
Zack Ryan, Swampscott (94-for-156; 60 percent)
GAMES TO WATCH
Manchester Essex (5-3) vs. Quaboag (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Hornets got back on the winning track last week and have the No. 4 seed in Division 8 and an opening round home game at Hyland Field. No. 13 Quaboag visits Hyland Field on Friday night in what looks like a battle of two high powered offenses on paper with both squads averaging over 30 points per game on the season. The Hornets are looking for their first postseason win since 2019 and their first win in the current MIAA state-wide tournament format, which began last season.
Bishop Feehan (4-3) at Peabody (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Seeded No. 3 in Division 2, the unbeaten Tanners will open the postseason with a home game against a Feehan squad that certainly won't go down easy. The Shamrocks handed a talented Bishop Fenwick its only loss of the season two weeks ago, while displaying their offensive capabilities in a ridiculous 65-18 drubbing of Arlington Catholic earlier this fall. But Peabody is a different animal, quarterback Shea Lynch is a different animal, and the Tanners want nothing more than to start off the playoffs with a statement win.
Whitman-Hanson (4-4) at Marblehead (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Quarterback Miles O'Neill has been terrific this fall and the Magicians have numerous skill players capable of breaking off big plays. That alone helped the squad string together another very successful regular season campaign; but it's playoff time now and every opponent Marblehead sees will be out for blood. Their hopeful run in Division 3 begins against a Whitman-Hanson team that unquestionably has talent. It appears Marblehead still has another gear to hit and now's the perfect time to prove it.
Swampscott (3-5) at Hudson (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The two-time defending Division 5 Super Bowl champion Big Blue sneak into the playoffs as the No. 16 seed. Their reward? A road matchup with top-seeded and unbeaten Hudson. Swampscott may not be the same well-oiled machine that they were in recent years, but the squad still boasts talent at the skill positions and competes extremely hard defensively. With absolutely nothing to lose, who's to say they can't pull off the upset on Friday evening?