Four Bruins who must rise in playoffs 

BOSTON — It takes four victories to win a round in the NHL playoffs. Four series wins make you Stanley Cup champions.
If the Boston Bruins — whose greatest, most transcendent player ever wore No. 4 — want to make their fourth Stanley Cup final appearance in the last 11 seasons, they’ll undoubtedly need these four players to be consistently at the top of their games, starting Saturday night in Washington against the Capitals and what they hope will end two months from now with sport’s most storied trophy lifted high above their heads.
Let’s go through them in alphabetic order:
TAYLOR HALL
Second line LW
If the former No.1 overall pick and NHL Hart Trophy winner as MVP had but one wish while mired in Buffalo this winter, he would’ve asked the genie to put him on a tradition-rich franchise with a veteran core, plenty of skill and a chance to win the Cup ... but where he didn’t have to shoulder the load. Voila, Hall’s dreams were answered when he was dealt with teammate Curtis Lazar to Boston in early April. It’s been a magical ride for both Hall and the organization ever since: eight goals, six assists and a plus-15 in 16 games with Boston. His overtime goal Monday against the Islanders was a thing of beauty.
But Hall’s resume is bereft of playoff success — primarily because the teams he’s skated for previously (Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona and Buffalo) were not good. At all. As a result, the 29-year-old has played in a grand total of 14 playoff games in his 11 seasons, with four goals and eight assists.
It’s been well documented how David Krejci has fared in the postseason (115 points in 145 playoff games), especially when the Bruins go on a long run. He and Hall have meshed together nicely during their month-plus together, and that will have to continue from May into June and beyond.
BRAD MARCHAND
First line LW
This isn’t up for debate: Marchand has been the Bruins’ best, and most consistent, player during the 56-game regular season. Connor McDavid will run away with the Hart Trophy but Marchand will get some deserved votes in slots 2-through-5 for being his team’s runaway scoring leader (29-40-69 in 53 games played). His seven shorthanded points are by far the NHL’s best; his plus-26 is among the league leaders, and he was third in the circuit in scoring.
What is up for debate is what fans remember Playoff Marchand more for: scoring two goals as a rookie in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup final in Vancouver, including the empty netter that officially gave the Bruins their first Cup in 39 seasons? Or the less-than-expected 2-3-5 line in seven games against St. Louis two years ago, including one of the most ill-timed, late-period line changes in NHL playoff history, which allowed the Blues to score and take a 2-0 lead from which Boston would never recover?
The Bruins need the Marchand who played so brilliantly in the regular season to show up night after night, shift after shift, and not suffer any lapses that could cost them at a critical juncture.
DAVID PASTRNAK
First line RW
Still just 24 years old, the mercurial Pastrnak is already among Boston’s best-ever in terms of creating, and cashing in on, scoring opportunities. His booming one-timers from the off-wing circle, particularly on the power play, remain things of beauty. He can get defensemen leaning one way or another on their skates by putting pressure on them coming into the zone, then speed past them the other way before ripping a shot on net or dishing off to an open teammate on a 2-on-1. He is, as the saying goes, poetry in motion.
But he’s still figuring out how to best leverage his talents when the game gets heavy, the spaces close up much quicker, and the physicality ramps up several notches — all of which are hallmarks of playoff hockey. So while he actually produces more points per game in the postseason (53 in 52 career games) than in the regular season (427 points in 438 games), his goal scoring actually goes from 45.7 percent to 38.5 expected goals per outing. Let’s not forget that a lower body injury hindered him during all of last summer’s playoffs, forcing offseason surgery.
TUUKKA RASK
No. 1 goalie
There is no athlete in Boston that is under more scorn than the winningest goaltender in Bruins history. Many fans won’t accept Rask until he leads the team to a Stanley Cup title. More infuriating for some of them is the perception that Rask doesn’t seem to care one way or the other if he does or doesn’t.
The truth, of course, is that Rask would love to be standing between the pipes when Boston claims its seventh Cup crown. Time is running out for the 34-year-old free agent to be, however, something the drum-loving keeper is keenly aware of. The fact he has a real challenger ready to supplant him should he falter in hot shot rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman also has to factor into his thinking; he is human, after all.
Rask was brilliant in the 2019 playoffs and almost certainly would’ve won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP had the Bruins beaten St. Louis. But they (and he) didn’t, a fact he has to live with. His other foray to the Final in 2013 ended on a sour note as well. Swayman is the future, but here and now the net is still Rask’s. If he wants another honest-to-goodness shot at Cup glory wearing Black-and-Gold, he’s got to rise up and play that way ... the entire way through.
