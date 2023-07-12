MANCHESTER BY THE SEA — How difficult is it to advance through match play rounds at the annual Massachusetts Amateur Championship?
Just ask any of our four local qualifiers, all of whom bowed out in the Round of 32 opener at Essex County Club on Wednesday. That included Gloucester’s Mark Turner, Swampscott’s Christian Emmerich and former champions Frank Vana Jr. of Boxford and Nick McLaughlin of Far Corner — all superb golfers in their own right who didn’t make many mistakes.
Vana, who won back to back Mass. Am. titles in 2004-05, had his hands full with top-seeded John Broderick, who smashed the Essex CC competitive course record the previous afternoon with a sizzling 62 (8-under par). Vana battled admirably before ultimately dropping a 3 & 2 decision.
“No surprise, he’s a great player and he’s kind of splashed onto the scene the last two years,” Vana said of Broderick, a rising sophomore at Vanderbilt University. “First time I’ve played with him; nice young kid with a lot of game. He seems like he’s got his head on pretty good and is gonna go places, so great to have a front row seat and duke it out the best I could with him.”
Vana and Broderick remained tied through the first six holes with steady pars. Broderick then birdied the seventh and ninth holes to take a 2-up lead as they made the turn. Another birdie on 13 gave Broderick a 3-up lead, and although Vana got one back with a birdie of his own on the par-3 14th, Broderick responded with another birdie on the very next hole to all but clinch it.
“I was thrilled to make match play; always love making it,” added Vana, who will turn 61 in August. “I feel like I played solid both days. So thrilled to get through, that was the good news. The not so good news was you get the No. 1 guy first. But it was great to play with him and I felt like we had a nice match.”
Broderick concurred.
“I realized pretty quickly that I wasn’t going to beat him with pars,” said Broderick, who won his second match of the day over Brian Higgins, 2 & 1, to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals. “He just kind of hits the fairways, hits the green and will two-putt. So that kind of woke me up to being like, ‘Alright, you gotta lock in a little more and make some birdies against this guy because he’s good’.”
McLaughlin, a former St. John’s Prep standout, suffered a similar fate against Walpole’s Jack Boulger, dropping a 4 & 3 decision in the Round of 32. Having won the tournament in 2015 at Oak Hill CC, McLaughlin certainly knew what it would take to move on. But he fell behind by two after nine holes and was never quite able to recover.
“I played pretty decent today, Jack was just really impressive to play against,” said McLaughlin. “He didn’t really miss a single shot all round; I believe he’s getting ready to turn pro so his game is very sharp.”
One thing’s for certain: if McLaughlin is granted the opportunity to return to Essex at any point in the near future, he won’t be passing that up.
“I was just texting with a buddy and we were both saying we could play Essex every day and not get bored,” said McLaughlin. “Mass Golf does such a great job finding excellent courses to host and this year was no different.”
Emmerich, who plays out of Kernwood CC, snared the No. 12 seed in match play after two strong outings to open the week. He held a 2-up lead after nine but Sudbury’s Weston Jones roared back with three birdies in four holes on the back to eventually pull out a 2 & 1 win.
“I had him on the ropes going into the back nine but hit a bad tee ball on 10 that cost me and he made three putts from like 20 feet on the back,” said Emmerich, who has caddied at Essex CC for the past three years and said he felt like he knew the course better than anyone else. Emmerich faced Jones at the Mass. Am. two years ago, falling in identical 2 & 1 fashion.
Turner, the No. 16 seed after two days of stroke play, fell to Franklin’s Brian Higgins, 3 & 2. He made plenty of pars but not quite enough birdies to keep pace down the stretch.
Former Triton standout and Ould Newbury member Cael Kohan fell to 17-year-old Ryan Downes on the final hole, while Bradford CC’s Bill Drohen lost in 19 holes to Temple standout Ethan Whitney.
With the last group wrapping up around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the quarterfinal matchups are now set in stone. It’ll be Broderick vs. Blue Hill CC’s Jake Shuman (7:30 a.m.), Boulger vs. Framingham’s Matthew Numac (7:40 a.m.), KOHR Golf’s Joseph Lenane vs. Downes — who won his Round of 16 matchup with a pretty birdie putt on a 19th hole playoff — (7:50 a.m.) and Oyster Harbors C.J. Winchenbaugh vs. Charles River CC’s Joe Harney (8 a.m.).
Both the quarterfinals and semis will be played on Thursday, with the two remaining golfers set for a 36-hole championship finale beginning the following morning. Broderick has to be the favorite at this point, although all of the remaining linksmen undoubtedly have what it takes to get the job done.
“Just keep hitting fairways and greens and just putting pressure on my opponents,” Broderick said of his approach moving forward. “I’ve been having honors (hitting first) to start every match so I’ll do my best to keep it. It’s not always how well you shoot though, it’s just about winning holes. So we’ll see what happens.”