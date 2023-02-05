Saturday's Northeastern Conference Dunn Division clash between Gloucester and Masconomet was very much up for grabs after two competitive periods. The teams were knotted at one and traded scoring chances setting up a decisive third period.
While the game was back and forth for the first 30 minutes, the Fishermen took command of the final 15 with a four-goal outburst in the third frame en route to a 5-2 win at the Talbot Rink.
With the win, Gloucester moves to 9-4-1 and extends its unbeaten streak to eight games, going 7-0-1 during the stretch.
"I thought our depth really showed tonight," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We were able to roll three lines and we got contributions from all of them and all six of our defensemen. We feel that Masco is a very good team, we've played a tough schedule lately and it's prepared us for games like this."
For Masco, Saturday's loss was its fourth in a row as the team falls to 6-7 on the year.
"Once Gloucester gets the lead they're a really tough team to play against," Masconomet head coach Andrew Boepple said. "They finished on their chances in the third and once we got down a couple goals we had to open things up a little bit and they cashed in on that too."
An aggressive forecheck led the way for Gloucester in the win and was instrumental in giving the home team the lead for good in the third period.
Brett Cunningham made it 2-1 Fishermen 2:36 into the final frame putting home a backhand shot on a pass from Colby Jewell, who forced a turnover in the offensive zone and dished off to an open Cunningham in the slot. Four minutes later Colby Warren gained possession on a puck battle inside the blue line and he found Brady Salah out front and the senior captain finished top shelf from the left post for what turned out to be the game-winner to extend the lead to 3-1.
"The game plan tonight was cross corner dump ins and pressure their defense with an aggressive forecheck," Geary said. "I think that was effective. The effort plays led to scoring chances."
Jewell added a power play goal off of his own face-off win with 7:10 to play and Cunningham scored an empty net goal to extend the Gloucester lead to 5-1 with 90 seconds to play. Brady Forde scores for Masco with 1:07 left to cap the scoring at 5-2.
It was Masco that got on the board first with a power play goal from James Whitman in the middle of the second period, knocking home his own rebound. Gloucester tied it up just over three minutes later on a backhand finish from Colby Jewell on a lead pass from Cunningham from just inside the blue line to make it 1-1, where it stood after two.
"The first two periods was a battle," Boepple said. "We skated with them but we didn't get enough traffic in front and they did a better job capitalizing. But I still thought we battled the whole way through. This one hurts right now but we have our sights set on continuing to improve over the final seven games."
Gloucester goalie Nick Tarantino made 26 saves in the win with some of his best work coming with the game still hanging in the balance in the second and early in the third periods. Chris Sacco had 25 saves in goal and kept Masco in it for most of the night.
The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday back at Talbot Rink against Triton (6 p.m.). Masco takes on Danvers at the Essex Sports Center on Monday (7:30 p.m.).
Gloucester 5, Masconomet 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Masconomet 0;1;1 |2
Gloucester 0;1;4 |5
1st Period: No scoring.
2nd Period: M, James Whitman (un.) ppg, 7:23; G, Colby Jewell (Brett Cunningham, Joseph Orlando) ppg, 10:25.
3rd Period: G, Cunningham (Jerell) 2:36; G, Brady Salah (Colby Warren, Ellms) 6:36; G, Jewell (un.) ppg, 7:50; G, Cunningham (un.) eng, 13:29; M, Brade Forde (Whitman) 13:53.
Saves: M, Chris Sacco 25; G, Nick Tarantino 26.
Records: M, 6-7; G, 9-4-1.