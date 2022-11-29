The fall season ended less than a week ago but local high school athletes are already set for the 2022-23 winter campaign.
Local ice hockey, basketball, indoor track and field, wrestling and gymnastics teams have started preseason tryouts with regular season action beginning next week.
Gloucester is the first school to open up regular season action with the girls hockey team hosting Peabody on Thursday, December 8 at Talbot Rink (4 p.m.). Rockport and Manchester Essex open up on Saturday, December 10 with Rockport hockey at Beverly (4:10 p.m.) and Manchester Essex track and field at an invitational meet.