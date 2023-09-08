FIELD HOCKEY
Manchester Essex 6, Rockport 0: The Hornets rolled behind two goals from Laila Mears and individual scores from Abby Kent, Ella Chafe, Caelie Patrick and Kiernan Day. Summer Demeo was a standout in the midfield and on cross-field transfers in the back field in the win.
For Rockport, goalie Caitlin Morin faced 14 shots and saved eight of them. Sydney Bouchie, Addie Gardner and Ceci Chadbourne all had strong games in the setback.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manchester Essex 3, Amesbury 0: The Hornets earned a shutout victory thanks to a hat trick from Mechi O'Neil. Assists went to Harper Brooks, Pippa Spingler and Libby Lawler. Goalkeeper Madi Cook had her second clean sheet in two games thanks to excellent defensive displays from centerbacks Ella Arnsten and Tori Moulton.