Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.