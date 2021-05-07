SOFTBALL
Rockport 12, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Kelsea Anderson dominated on the hill, scattering two hits while striking out nine to power the Vikings to a Thursday win. She added a double and two RBI offensively.
Kylie Schrock and Sydney Bouchie both went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the winners, who also got base hits from Kylie Wheat, Alexa Osier and Zoe Lucido.
Amesbury 12, Rockport 0: The Vikings were cut down down by one of the Cape Ann League's top teams Friday, dropping to 1-1 on the young season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rockport 3, Ipswich 2: Down 2-5 in the second set, Lucy Twombly came back to win, 7-6, and took the second set 6-3 to prevail at second singles and help the Vikings to a big win. Michele Allen also picked up a victory at third singles for Rockport (6-0, 6-0), while seniors Haley Faulds and Jane Reilly earned a 6-3, 7-6 decision at second doubles. Junior Alexis Berglund and sophomore Francesca Twombly also played very well at first doubles before falling 6-4, 4-6, 5-7.
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: Seniors Stephanie Pratt (6-1, 6-1), Jessie Miller (6-2, 6-1) and Lilly Coote (7-6, 7-6) captured wins in singles play Thursday to power the Hornets to victory. Completing the sweep were the doubles tandems of juniors Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko (4-6, 6-1, 6-4), and the second pairing of senior Emma Francoeur and sophomore Emery Weber-Provost (6-2, 6-1).
BOYS TENNIS
Ipswich 4, Rockport 1: Cash Thurston had a win at third singles for the Vikings, prevailing 6-1, 6-4.
Manchester Essex 3, Ipswich 2: On Thursday afternoon, Pieter Breuker won his match, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles for the Hornets, as did Griffin Kempskie at third singles, 6-4, 6-3. Senior captains Jack Roberts and Emerson Kahle snapped a 2-2 tie by winning their match in straight sets, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.