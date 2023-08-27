BOSTON – Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went out to second base with a team photographer about three hours before the start of the third and final game of the series against the Red Sox.
A smiling Roberts stood near the base and mocked a dive. The photographer snapped a few times.
A few people around the Dodgers dugout knew what was going on at second base and smiled.
Roberts was reliving “The Steal.”
You know, in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS , against the Yankees, in the ninth inning, with the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the game and 3-0 in the series.
Oh yeah, and the world’s greatest closer, Mariano Rivera, on the hill for the Yankees.
To make a long story short … Kevin Millar led off the inning with a walk. Roberts pinch ran for him and stole second base. Bill Mueller singled immediately afterward. Game tied.
David Ortiz finished it off with a 2-run homer in the 12th inning setting off the greatest playoff comebacks of all-time.
Roberts never actually got an at bat the entire 2004 postseason, but his steal is remembered as much as any Ortiz homer or the Bloody Sock.
There was a time that Roberts didn’t embrace, totally, “The Stolen Base.”
“Don’t get me wrong, I always thought it was awesome,” said Roberts. “It’s just that you don’t want to be known for one play, if you know what I mean.”
But Roberts eventually embraced “The Steal” and, he says, always will.
As he attempted to replicate while wearing his Dodgers garb.
“It really was the most exciting moment of my career,” said Roberts.
The back-story is even better.
About eight months earlier, during a typical spring training day when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Roberts recalled a conversation he was having with Dodgers coach Maury Wills.
“We were on the back field, working on base-running,” recalled Roberts. “Maury said ‘You’re going to have that one opportunity to get that big steal in a big game. You have to take it.’ That always stuck with me.
“I pinch ran for Millar and that’s the first thing that hit me, what Maury said,” said Roberts. “I have to take it.”
While he new to the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry/hatefest, he understood what was at stake, being the bad history, at least on the Red Sox side.
“The other thing going though my head was the Bill Buckner thing,” said Roberts. “What if I get caught stealing? Then it’s a bad situation for everyone on the Red Sox, especially me. But I realized I had to steal that base.”
Remarkably, Rivera threw over the first base three times before throwing the first pitch, one of which was close.
“I was going on the first pitch. I had already decided that,” said Roberts.
Rivera’s first pitch was a ball, a little high, and catcher Jorge Posada’s throw was just a tad to the other side of the bag, with the tag applied by Derek Jeter.
Safe. Barely.
Mueller hit a base hit up the middle, with Rivera acting like a goalie and trying to stop the ball with his left leg, to no avail.
Roberts scored and, well, he has never had to pay for a beer on a trip to Boston.
“I get a lot of offers for people to pay,” said the smiling Roberts. “I am truly appreciative of the Red Sox fans. They have been so nice to me.”
Roberts feels the same way about the organization. When that 2004 season ended they were excited about keeping him around as a fourth outfielder behind Johnny Damon, Trot Nixon and Manny Ramirez.
He pleaded with then-general manager Theo Epstein that he wanted the chance to play every day, understanding that wasn’t going to happen here.
Roberts was dealt to the San Diego Padres for three players, the best of whom was Jay Payton, where he started for two years.
“I was 32 and wasn’t ready to be a backup just yet,” said Roberts. “The Red Sox didn’t have to trade me. I was under contract. But I am forever indebted to Theo, who traded me to his good friend in San Diego, (GM) Kevin Tower.”
Roberts track as a coach/manager started in San Diego in 2011, first as a first base coach and then a bench coach.
The Dodgers hired Roberts to manage the team after the 2015 season.
“I feel like I am the luckiest guy in the world, managing one of the greatest franchises in the world, a franchise that ranks among the best in all of sports when it comes to winning,” said Roberts. “I love my job. I love being around the game every day. And I love this organization.”
Technically speaking, he spent only three months of his career in a Red Sox uniform, acquired the trade deadline on July 31, 2004.
But those three months were among the most fulfilling of his life.
“I wish every player could play at least one year with the Boston Red Sox. I really do,” he said. “The passion of the fans, the knowledge of the fans, is at the highest level. I have longer ties to other organizations and cities, but Boston will always have a place in my heart.”