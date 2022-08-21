The 2022 Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football season opened up last week with preseason workouts, and the start of this season has a much different feel to it than the 2021 season.
Last fall the Youth Fishermen returned after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant a lot of teams were starting from scratch and had more work to do to get the teams up to football speed. This year, however, the teams have hit the ground running.
“It didn’t take long to get everyone in the right mind set this year,” Gloucester Youth Fishermen President Jay Cody said. “The transition was a lot easier, last year there was so much uncertainty but this year everyone jumped right into it.”
The Youth Fishermen are now entering their seventh season in the Cape Ann Youth Football League, a Pop Warner League which hosts dozens of cities and towns from all over the North Shore. Gloucester has 110 football players across the four age divisions (3-4 grade, 5-6 grade, 7th grade and 8th grade) giving it some stable depth across the board.
The Youth Fishermen have also entered the preseason in the right shape as the league has been hosting preseason conditioning workouts throughout the summer on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, a program that Cody plans to bring back in the summer of 2023 given the success it had this summer.
“This is our seventh season in the league and we have really settled in,” Cody said. “Financially we’re in good shape and we have solid participation numbers but we’re of course always looking for more kids in this sport.
We’re finding our way in the league and figuring out the things we need to do as coaches to improve. The coaches in this league dedicate a lot of time to their teams and that’s one thing we’re trying to stress here. It’s great that we have the resources that are willing to help us get better.”
Preseason workouts began last Tuesday with a USA Football Camp, where the kids worked on their fundamentals and got some coaching from Gloucester varsity football coach Dan O’Connor and his senior captains. The teams then have three weeks of preseason practices to get ready for game action. Games start the week of Sunday, September 11 and run into November.
Gloucester is looking to make some noise in the league this summer. In 2021 the A-team was a semifinalist and all levels are looking to build off of that success.
“We have good expectations and hopefully we can continue to be a factor,” Cody said.
“Things are going well so far. The preseason camp was great to get the kids back into the right mindset and we’re all ready to get going for our regular preseason practice schedule.”
Registration is still open for players and cheerleaders that would like to join at all levels and will be open throughout the regular season.
For more information visit gloucesteryouthfishermen.org.