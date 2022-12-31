The Northeastern Conference Freshman Sophomore Meet made its home at Gloucester's Smith Fieldhouse for a long time before a deteriorating indoor track moved it to other locations across the conference for the better part of the last decade.
With the Smith Fieldhouse refurbished and in good shape, however, Gloucester High School is back to hosting the event, which features all of the freshman and sophomore athletes from the 10 Northeastern Conference indoor track and field programs.
Hosted by the Gloucester Rotary Club, the event took place on Friday morning with over 150 athletes competing. At the end of the day, the Fishermen saw several standout performances with the girls team leading the way with a fourth place finish and the boys finishing seventh overall. Beverly and Peabody tied for the boys win while Peabody ran away with the win on the girls side.
Sophomore Skye Ciolino was Gloucester's top finisher as she picked up its lone first place finish by winning the 600m with a time of 1:50.31. Aili Spencer was Gloucester's top point getter of the meet, finding the medal stand in two individual events with a second place finish in the 300m (48.08) and a fourth place finish in the high jump (4-feet-6) good for 13 of her team's 33 points on the day.
Other medals for the Gloucester girls came from Lauren Sargent (6th, shot put), Georgana Cauthers (5th, 1,000m), Sophia Ferrara (5th, long jump), the 4x400m relay team (4th) and the 4x200m relay team (6th).
Zach Soundis was the top finisher for the Gloucester boys, placing fourth in the shot put (31-feet-6) while Matthew Smith was fifth in the event (30-feet-8) and Yousif Anas finished sixth in the long jump (11-feet-6). Gloucester also saw the 4x400m relay team reach the medal stand with a fifth place finish and the 4x200m relay team finish sixth.
The Fishermen are back in NEC dual meet action on Wednesday hosting both Masconomet and Marblehead at GHS (4:30 p.m.).