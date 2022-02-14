Adrian Gedney was facing a tall task in the Golden Gloves Tournament last week at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
Gedney, a Gloucester resident, was fighting for the first time in over four years, competing in the Elite Division at 165 pounds. He was also fighting a much more experienced fighter, Giovanni Daley, in the finals, a fighter that came into the bout ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the amateur ranks at 176 pounds. If that weren't difficult enough, Daley, who was attempting to drop 11 pounds to 165 from his usual weight class, weighed in seven pounds over the 165 pound limit.
Despite the tough circumstances, Gedney took the fight anyway, and he won in convincing fashion.
The Gloucester native took home the Golden Gloves 165-pound Elite Division championship last Thursday with a convincing win on points. Gedney now advances to the New England Regional Tournament, where the four sectional winners in the Golden Gloves Tournament will compete for the right to head to the National Tournament.
"The fight went perfectly according to plan, it's a great feeling when that happens," said Gedney, who will be back in the ring at the New England Tournament on February 24 or March 3 back at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. "I fought my fight and made him fight my kind of fight."
Gedney, who fights out of the Gloucester Boxing Club with trainers Carlo DaSilva and Kevin Tobin, was taking on a long fighter known for his footwork and technical boxing ability. Gedney's way of bringing Daley, a New York native who currently trains in Watertown Mass., into his realm was to turn the battle into a slug-fest with his aggressive style.
"Punches in bunches, cut off the ring and don't let him escape," Gedney said. "That was the game plan. We were able to get it done. He's a slick, quick fighter but we came up with a game plan to maximize my strengths and limit his. I have great coaches and the plan worked as well as I could have expected it to."
Gedney started fast, getting in close and landing a bevy of punches, some of them flush, much to the liking of the crowd in attendance, a lot of them fellow Gloucester residents. The second round was more of the same, with Gedney opposing his will on his larger, longer opponent with a barrage of accurate shots at close range. The third was more of a back-and-forth round, with Daley fighting with more urgency after dropping the first two rounds, but Gedney did more than enough to come out on top and claim the Golden Gloves championship.
It was a long road back to the ring for Gedney, who last fought in November of 2017 before last week's Golden Gloves bout.
Gedney, took some time off to finish up college and then focused on helping out his older brother, Henry Gedney, after he turned pro in 2018. He also battled some injuries that kept him sidelined for a bit.
The local gym, Gloucester Boxing Club, then moved locations back to its original Burnham's Street building. Gedney was set to return to the gym when it opened in early March of 2020, but then the comeback was put on the back burner with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Gloucester Boxing Club to shut down again just a couple weeks after re-opening.
Gedney, however, always knew he was going to make a return to the ring, so in 2021 he got the help of Mike Lattof, a former GHS assistant football and varsity girls lacrosse coach, to work on his strength and conditioning before he got back into the gym.
Gedney stayed in shape throughout the down time and finally returned to in ring workouts under the tutelage of DaSilva and Tobin while working out with his brother Henry. It was a quick training camp, only a few weeks, but Gedney caught back up to speed quickly.
"Coach Lattof helped me stay in shape and that's half the battle," Gedney said. "When I got back into the ring I could jump right into boxing because he already got me in the shape I needed to be in. I'm blessed to have great coaches that support me. I had to work off a little rust but Carlo and Kevin helped me tune my techniques and my brother Henry has been in my corner helping me with everything. When I started boxing I didn't have a lot of talent but I kept showing up and they kept coaching me."
Gedney also dedicated his fight to Wesley Prevost, a former trainer at the Gloucester Boxing Club who passed away last September after a battle with cancer. Prevost was a staple at the Gloucester Boxing Club and helped several local, young fighters break into the sport.
Prevost was in Gedney's corner his entire amateur career and he dedicated his win to his former trainer.
"Wes was the spirit of the gym. When he got sick I knew I needed to fight at least one more time for him," Gedney said. "He's one of the greatest guys I've known, he has so much knowledge being around the sport for so long and I was lucky he shared it with me. That's what made this win extra special. I'm proud to be able to bring this home for him and Gloucester Boxing."