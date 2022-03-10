Gloucester’s Adrian Gedney will be back in the ring Thursday night with the New England Championship on the line at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium for a Golden Gloves event.
Gedney will be competing in the 165-pound Elite Division after his big win last month, which saw him bring home the Central New England Golden Gloves crown. He is scheduled to be the 10th fight on the card, which begins at 7 p.m.
Gedney was expecting to be back in the ring late last month, but the event was pushed back to Thursday, giving him more time to fine tune his skills.
“Before my last fight things were feeling a little rusty even though I fought really well and won,” Gedney said. “I thought I was going to have to fight again a week later but that extra time to rest has really helped me sharpen my game.”
The Gloucester Boxing Club pupil will be fighting Jhon Devers out of Worcester, the Western New England Golden Gloves Champ, with a trip to the National Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, on the line. Devers, like Gedney’s last opponent, Giovanni Daley, will have a reach and height advantage, something Gedney was able to overcome with an impressive victory in his last fight, his first fight in over four years.
The 25-year-old Gloucester native completed his training camp for this fight under the tutelage of Gloucester Boxing Club trainers Carlo DaSilva and Kevin Tobin along with older brother Henry, a professional boxer.
“(Devers) is a tall, orthodox fighter who throws a lot of body shots,” Gedney said. “I think my last fight really prepared me for this round. I’m feeling confident because (Daley) was the favorite to win the whole thing. My trainers have me ready to go like they always do. Everything is coming together right now, the whole team is feeling really good about how I’m performing. An extra few weeks with my coaches is always a good thing.”
Traditionally, Gloucester usually brings a rock solid group of fans up to Lowell to watch the fight, which helped spark Gedney in his last win. The Central New England Golden Gloves champ is looking to ride that rowdy crowd into another win on Thursday.
“It’s amazing the support Gloucester fighters get from the city, I’m so lucky,” Gedney said. “It blows me away every time I fight there, it’s like a home field advantage, Gloucester is famous for taking up a large number of seats. It’s a great feeling to have that kind of support.”
Along with the expected Gloucester contingent, there will be another special guest in attendance; former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson. The Golden Gloves event announced last week that Tyson would be in the crowd, and as one of Gedney’s idols in the sport, it just makes him focus that much more knowing he will be in attendance.”
“It’s surreal, watching his highlight films on Youtube is what got me interested in the sport,” Gedney said. “As soon as I heard about Gloucester Boxing Club I was down there the day it opened. He was my inspiration and now Carlo and Kevin have really opened up the sport for me and made love what I do. I’m sure every fighter is going to bring it knowing (Tyson) is in the crowd.”
If Gedney wins, he will be off to Cleveland in April for the National Golden Gloves championships. That is a grueling event where boxers will fight as much as four of five times in a two week event, which will feature the champion from off of the Regions across the country.