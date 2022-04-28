Adrian Gedney is hoping for another busy weekend of boxing.
The Gloucester resident and New England Golden Gloves champ, who trains out of Gloucester Boxing Club, returns to the ring on Friday for the King of the Ring Championship. The tournament, which takes place at the Lynn Boys and Girls Club.
Gedney will be fighting on Friday night and if he wins he will fight again on Saturday afternoon. Friday night’s card begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m, Saturday’s card begins at 2 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at privatejewelsfitness.com.
The Gloucester fighter will be taking on a very familiar opponent on Friday night in Giovanni Daley. Gedney and Daley fought in the Mass. Golden Gloves finals in February with Gedney taking home the win on points. In the February bout Gedney used an aggressive style to overwhelm Daley, who has a reach advantage. Gedney took the first two rounds handily and won a back-and-forth third round to pull off the win.
He then went on to win the New England Golden Gloves championship with a win over Jhon Devers.
Friday’s bout is a King of the Ring semifinal bout with the finals taking place on Saturday.
Gedney is currently staying active in anticipation of the National Golden Gloves Tournament, which takes place in August in Oklahoma.