The Hamilton Generals are now one win away from back-to-back Intertown Twilight Baseball League championships.
The Generals took control of the best-of-five series over the weekend with a pair of wins to open up the ITL finals, 4-1 in Game 1 on Saturday at Patton Park and 11-6 on Sunday over the Manchester Essex Mariners in Game 2 at Gosbee Park.
With the win, Hamilton can clinch the ITL crown on Wednesday with a win in Game 3 at Patton Park (5:30 p.m.).
The Generals found themselves in a tough spot through five innings of Sunday’s Game 2, trailing 5-3. But the bats came alive in the decisive sixth inning, a six run rally that saw Hamilton snatch the lead for good.
After a run came home on a fielding error Harrison O’Brien tied it up at 5-5 with a RBI single scoring Nick Freni, who singled. Will Frain followed by driving in what turned out to be the game winning runs with a single scoring Conor McLintock and Harrison O’Brien for a 7-5 Generals edge. The defending ITL champs were not done their either as Hunter Wilichoski skied a two-run shot to left center, his second homer of the game, for a 9-5 edge.
Freni tacked two runs onto that lead in the seventh with a two run blast and Hamilton closed it out allowing a run in the bottom of the seventh for an 11-6 win.
It was a back-and-forth game early on with Hamilton taking the lead in the top of the first when Wilichoski’s sacrifice fly scored O’Brien. The Mariners, however, had an answer in the bottom of the frame with Caulin Rogers hitting a leadoff homer to tie it up at 1-1.
The Mariners took a 4-1 lead in the third with Rusty Tucker singling in a pair of runs and James McKenna singling in another. The teams traded runs from there on a Wilichoski homer for Hamilton and a fielding error scoring Mike Quill for Manchester Essex to make it 5-3 and set the stage for Hamilton’s big inning.
The Generals jumped out to a 1-0 series lead on Saturday with a big pitching performance from Adam Green and Carter Coffey, who combined for a three hitter. O’Brien knocked in a pair of runs in the Game 1 win with Wilichoski and Larry Saggese also driving in a run.