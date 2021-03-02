GEORGETOWN — It should have been the first week of practice for the Georgetown High football team. The players had waited patiently through the winter in hopes the postponed fall season would take place as promised, and after the MIAA and Georgetown School Committee gave their blessing it seemed as if everything was going to work out.
But then, on the eve of the season, the players were dealt a crushing disappointment: Georgetown High wouldn’t be playing football after all.
So instead of gathering to prepare for the upcoming season, the Royals gathered by their field this past Friday to take a stand.
“We just want to show that we’re upset we don’t have a season, but in the most respectful way we want to show we care and we’re doing whatever we can to show that this season means a lot to us,” said Georgetown junior Jack Lucido.
“It was a heart crusher that we didn’t have a season, but we’re trying to show our support, band our community together and show we all care and we’re all in this together.”
More than 50 students gathered on Friday after school to protest Georgetown High School’s decision to cancel football, starting outside the school before marching down the street to the nearby town center.
The group was largely composed of Georgetown football players and other students, but also included some parents, supporters and even a contingent of players from Cape Ann League rival Hamilton-Wenham, who came out to support their gridiron brethren.
“We heard they were having a protest because they weren’t being allowed to have a season,” said Hamilton-Wenham’s Jack Mulvihill, a senior captain and a standout linebacker for the Generals. “We thought that wasn’t right, and we’d love to join them and help fight to get their season back.”
A variety of factors contributed to the school’s decision to cancel, but the primary reason cited by the school was low sign-up figures. Georgetown athletic director Ryan Browner said only 18 students had signed up as of last Thursday, even after the initial registration deadline was extended. Players contended, though, that there were another three or four players who planned on playing and would have given the program enough athletes to safely compete.
The school’s basketball programs also experienced a significant COVID-19 outbreak during the winter, which caused those teams seasons to be cancelled early. That experience left administrators uneasy and was a subject of considerable debate during the School Committee’s discussion on Fall 2 sports earlier this month.
Regardless, all signs pointed to the season going ahead as planned until things abruptly changed late last week.
“It really stinks because when the really strict quarantine ended, all through the fall, we consistently had 10-12 guys come to the turf working hard,” said senior Evan Swanton. “We’d been setting up 7 on 7s and we worked hard five days a week, lifted in the winter, so it stinks to have the outcome turn to this.”
Even if Georgetown High were to reverse course, the football team wouldn’t have the opportunity to play a full schedule after missing the first week of practice. MIAA rules require that all players take part in 15 practice days before competing in a game, meaning the soonest Georgetown could conceivably start playing games is Week 2 of the Cape Ann League’s season, or the weekend of March 19.
Because of that, most of the players recognize that getting their season back now is probably a long shot. But even if there was a chance to play an abbreviated season, that’s something they believe is worth fighting for.
“Just a few games for the seniors, they can finish their careers in a positive way, we can go out and have some fun,” Lucido said. “Even if it’s a limited season just do as much as we can.”