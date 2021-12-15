Wednesday night’s final score between Essex Tech and Rockport did not tell the entire story of the non-league contest.
Essex Tech won by a score of 2-0 thanks to a pair of late third period goals, but dominated in all facets of the game. The visiting Hawks controlled play with smothering possession and physicality, earning a big territorial edge and a 42-13 advantage in shots on goal to lead to the victory at Talbot Rink.
“I thought we played a really good game, especially for our season opener, even though the score only said 2-0,” Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard said. “We knew Rockport was a physical team that likes to play hard but I thought we moved the puck well, played well physically and just dominated.”
For Rockport, junior goaltender Jack Crompton was the story as he kept his team in the game all night while facing an onslaught of shots. Crompton made 15 saves in the opening frame and followed it up with 12 more in the second and 13 in the third and final frame.
“Jack was outstanding tonight, he kept us alive,” Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson said. “Essex Tech is a good, tough team and they put a lot of shots on goal but Jack was on his game. I thought we held out defensive structure well too. Out of 42 shots only 13 of them were in close, Grade A scoring chances. We just couldn’t generate enough quality chances of our own.”
Through two periods the game was scoreless despite Essex Tech controlling and it stayed that way until there was 5:25 left in the game. Hawks defenseman Armani Booth sent a shot towards goal from the point that was knocked aside by Crompton with his blocker, but Logan Casey was right there just outside the left post for the rebound, which he deposited top shelf, far side for what turned out to be the game-winning-goal.
With Crompton on the bench for an extra attacker, Essex Tech added an insurance goal with less than 15 seconds to play on a tally from Brian Swaczyk to cap the scoring at 2-0.
“I’m really happy with the win,” Leonard said. “We played well in every phase, we were physical and it took us a while but we finally capitalized on our chance late. Their goalie was outstanding but we kept playing our game and we eventually got one.”
The Vikings had trouble generating offense all night against a physical and stout Essex Tech structure. While goalie Kyle Mahan only needed to make 13 saves, he did come up big when his team needed him. Early in the third Rockport had just killed off three minutes of penalty time on the back end of a major and that provided a spark, but Mahan was there to stop two quality chances from the Vikings just after getting back to even strength.
“If we get one there we have all the momentum and it could have been a different game,” Nelson said. “But give Essex Tech credit, they outplayed us and they were more physical too. They got in our heads a little bit and we fell into it by taking a major, which played a factor in the third. We can’t fall into that stuff going forward, especially as a team with as many upper classmen as we have.”
Rockport will be moving to the Cape Ann League this fall from the Commonwealth Conference, where it played in 2019-20. The Vikings switched to the CAL in the COVID abbreviated season in 2021, which was originally supposed to be a one-year switch. The CAL, however, re-aligned with Rockport, Hamilton-Wenham, Pentucket and Amesbury, all teams that Rockport has been competitive with in the past, making up the Baker Division.
“We’re happy to be in the CAL the way it is and there are a lot of tough games ahead,” Nelson said. “We know just about every team we play is going to be like Lynnfield or Essex Tech so we need to step up our game. I think once we get into our groove we will be in good shape.”
While Crompton led the way in net on Wednesday, Rockport has several veterans returning to the lineup a year after the team had its season shut down after just six games due to a COVID outbreak.
Senior forwards Aiden Arnold, a converted defenseman who was an All-Star at the position in 2020, Gio Recupero and junior forward Dougie Pratt are the team captains and all have multiple seasons of varsity experience under their belts. Juniors Mike Nocella and Michael DeOreo made up the top defensive pairing and both played well in their own zone and in the neutral zone on Wednesday night.
“We have some veterans back that are going to lead us,” Nelson said. “We just need to continue to buy into our system and the goals will start to come.”
The Vikings return to action on Saturday against Swampscott at Salem State (time TBA).
Essex Tech 2, Rockport 0at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Essex Tech 0 0 2| 2
Rockport 0 0 0| 0
1st Period: No scoring
2nd Period: No scoring
3rd Period: ET, Logan Casey (Armani Booth) 9:35; ET, Brian Swaczyk (Jonathan Daley) eng.
Saves: ET, Kyle Mahan 13; R, Jack Crompton 40.
Records: ET, 1-0; R, 0-2.
Rockport hockey at a glance
Head coach: Kyle Nelson (3rd season)
Captains: Aiden Arnold, Sr., F; Gio Recupero, Sr., F; Dougie Pratt, Jr., F.
Key returning players: Michael DeOreo, Jr., D; Michael Murphy, Jr., F; Mike Nocella, Jr., D.
Strengths: The Vikings are an older team with a lot of upper classmen that have played varsity hockey in previous seasons.
Concerns: Rockport is trying to find the back of the net more consistently in the early stages of the season.
Coach’s Outlook: “We’re happy to be in the Cape Ann League this season and we know we have a lot of good teams on the schedule. This is an older team powered by seniors and juniors. They have bought into the system and they play it well. We are hoping to get into the postseason and our schedule should get us ready.”