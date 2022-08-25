The month of August is winding down and that can only mean one things when it comes to local athletics; the fall sports season is getting started.
Fall preseason workouts opened up last week with football being the first to start and now all the rest of the sports are up and running with preseason workouts. Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex field hockey, golf, cross country and soccer tryouts began on Monday.
It will be a fairly quick turnaround for the fall sports teams as most start after Labor Day. Golf, however, will be starting regular season play next week with Manchester Essex opening up on Monday, August 29 at Newburyport (3:30 p.m.) and Rockport opening up on Tuesday, August 30 against Triton at Rockport Golf Club (3:30 p.m.). Gloucester opens up its season on Thursday, September 1 at Swampscott (4 p.m.).
The rest of the sports open up the following week with the regular season running through October. Teams will be working over the next two-plus months to qualify for the MIAA State Tournaments, which begin in November. The state-wide tournaments are back for a second school year with the top 32 ranked teams qualifying in field hockey and soccer and the top 16 qualifying in football. Golf still holds traditional sectional and state tournaments while cross country has an expanded field but a similar model with divisional and state championship meets.