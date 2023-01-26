Gloucester 400+’s first sporting event to commemorate the city’s anniversary is coming up on Saturday with a team of former local hockey stars squaring off against some former Boston Bruins.
The Bruins Alumni Hockey Game will be played at the Dorothy Talbot Rink on Saturday (1:30-6 p.m.).
As of press time Thursday, 300 tickets were still available for Saturday’s event and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/g400-boston-bruins-alumni-event-tickets-483368808117. If tickets are still available on Saturday they will be sold at the door for $10.
The Bruins Alumni team features some very familiar names that have played big roles on some great Bruins teams including Reggie Lemelin, Bobby Carpenter, Ken Linseman, Steve Leach, Bob Sweeney and Joe Mullen.
The Gloucester Alumni team will also feature some familiar faces from team’s past including several former state champs and 100-point scorers. The Gloucester Alumni team will be coached up by a trio of GHS Hall of Famers in Ben Smith, Don Riley and Steve Douglass.
Gloucester 400+ is a committee that was put together to promote the city’s 400th anniversary in 2023 with numerous events throughout the year.
The Bruins Alumni game is the first of several events expected to be put on by the Sports Committee.
Boston Bruins Alumni Team Roster
No. Name Position
1 Reggie Lemelin G
10 Kenny Hodge F
11 Bobby Carpenter F
11 Joe Mullen F
13 Ken Linseman F
18 Mark Mowers F
20 Bob Sweeney F
21 Frank Simonetti D
27 SteveLeach D
31 John Carter F
37 Keith Segee G
40 Bruce Shoebottom D
55 Mike Sanford D
Gloucester Alumni Team Roster
No. Name Position YOG
1 Anthony Cusumano G 1997
3 T.J. Greel F 2007
5 Josh Salah F 2009
6 Matt Muniz F 1981
8 Tom Salah F 2007
10 Kevin Riley F 2000
11 David Jewell F 1986
12 Norm McFarland F 2006
14 Rob Parsons F 1999
15 Mario Orlando F 1996
16 Jason Harrington F 1996
17 Mike Palazola F 2000
19 MacKenzie Quinn F 2010
20 Derric Souza F 2007
21 Bryan Libro F 2004
22 Sal Taormina F 2011
23 Andrew Fulford F 2008
25 Dan Juden D 1994
27 Brian Horne F 2002
28 Brendan Chipperini D 2003
30 Pete Sutera G 1999