The team golf season came to an end for Cape Ann teams on Tuesday at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.
Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex all earned a spot in the sectional tournament field, but all three teams finished outside the top three, which earns a spot in next week’s Division 3 State Tournament at Ledges Golf Club in South Hadley.
Gloucester, the 2021 Division 3 North champs, was the closest to qualifying placing fourth (341) and finishing just one shot out of third place and the automatic berth. Manchester Essex placed eighth (359) while Rockport finished 11th (380).
While the Fishermen did not qualify as a team, senior captain Jack Delaney did qualify for the Division 3 State Tournament with a fourth place finish and a score of 79. Gloucester also got points from Joseph Orlando (84), Andrew Johnson (88) and Nick White (90).
The Hornets were led by senior captain Sam Athanas, who finished 10th overall with an 83, just one spot shy of earning an individual berth. Gray West was right behind him with an 84 followed by Matthew DeOreo (93) and Matt Graeter (99).
Ty Bouchie led the way for Rockport with a 94 followed by Jameson Colbert and Trevor D’Annolfo with a 95 and Brooks Slingluff with a 96.
The season is now over for both Rockport and Manchester Essex, who both return a lot of talent from this year’s squad. Gloucester still has Delaney competing in the State Tournament next Tuesday and two golfers will be competing in the NEC Open on Monday at Salem Country Club (12 p.m.).