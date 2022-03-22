Both the Gloucester boys and girls 7th Grade basketball teams turned in championship performances this winter. The 7th grade squads each took home the Cape Ann League Basketball Championship last week with the boys taking down Newburyport, 37-33 and the girls topping Manchester Essex.
The boys finished up the 2022 season with a 14-4 record and were built on their depth as all 11 players turned in key contributions. The championship clincher was a tight battle the entire way with Gloucester playing well on both ends of the floor to earn the championship.
The girls, on the other hand, finished the season on a tear, winning nine of its final 10 games after dropping the first six games of the season. Gloucester topped Mystic Valley and Swampscott before beating Manchester Essex in the finals.