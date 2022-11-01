The Gloucester and Manchester Essex field hockey teams were two of Cape Ann's most dominant programs in the 2022 regular season.
Gloucester was the runner-up in a stacked Northeastern Conference with a record of 14-1-3 while Manchester Essex claimed Cape Ann League Baker Division championship with a record of 12-3-3.
The MIAA released its state-wide field hockey tournament brackets on Tuesday, and it was no surprise to see both the Fishermen and Hornets near the top of their respective Divisions. The Fishermen earned the No. 3 seed in Division 3 with the Hornets taking the No. 2 seed in Division 4. Both teams have earned a home game in each of the first three rounds before the tournament moves to neutral sites in the semifinal round.
Gloucester will have to wait a few days to learn its First Round opponent. No. 30 Wilmington hosts No. 35 East Bridgewater on Thursday in Division 3 Preliminary Round action with the winner heading to Newell Stadium in the Round of 32. The date and time of Gloucester's Round of 32 home game is still TBA. East Bridgewater is in the tournament despite being ranked outside the top 32 because it turned in a winning record in the regular season.
If the Fishermen get out of the opening round they will take on the winner of the first round matchup between No. 14 Medfield (8-8-2) and No. 19 Belchertown (11-3-3) in the Round o f16.
The Fishermen earned the No. 3 seed in Division 3 thanks to a stellar record against top competition. Only two undefeated squads were ranked ahead of Gloucester in No. 1 Watertown (17-0), a perennial powerhouse and the defending Division 3 state champ, and No. 2 Sandwich (16-0-1), last year's Division 3 state runner-up. Sandwich is on the same side of the bracket as Gloucester and the teams could meet in the semifinals.
No. 6 Newburyport, the CAL Kinney champ, resides on Gloucester's side of the bracket and is a potential quarterfinal opponent if both high seeds can advance two rounds. No. 22 Weston is a lower seed but always a factor and is also on Gloucester's side of the bracket.
Manchester Essex has its opening round opponent set as there are no preliminary round games in Division 4. The Hornets will host No. 31 Northbridge (8-10-1) on Saturday at Hyland Field (2:30 p.m.). Northbridge is in Worcester County and will be making a near 60-mile trip to Manchester for the first round tilt.
Saturday's winner will advance to the Division 4 Round of 16 against the winner of Friday's First Round game between No. 15 Blackstone Valley (11-4-3) and No. 18 Hopedale (9-7-2).
The top seed in Division 4 is undefeated Uxbridge (18-0), the defending Division 4 state champ that beat Manchester Essex handily in the semifinals in 2021. Both squads have most of their talent returning this season.
In order to have a shot at Uxbridge, however, the Hornets will have to survive a strong bracket with CAL rival Ipswich at No. 10 and a potential quarterfinal foe, always tough Cohasset at No. 3 and Joseph Case at No. 6.