Last month Gloucester Athletics implemented fan restrictions on home games for Gloucester High School athletic events with rising COVID numbers in the area. With recent news of declining COVID numbers, Gloucester Athletics has now lifted those restrictions.
Effective immediately, events at the Smith Field House and Talbot Rink will no longer have spectator limits. Since late December, only immediate household family members of athletes were permitted to attend games. The contests are now open to the public beginning on Tuesday with the Gloucester girls basketball team in action at the Smith Field House against Hamilton-Wenham.
“We do remind all that masks are mandatory at indoor athletic events,” Gloucester Athletic Director Bryan Lafata said in an email announcing the lifting of the restrictions. “Social distancing is expected when possible and game day admission charges for these events will return to normal.”
While venues run by Gloucester High School will not have restrictions, venues that are not run by Gloucester Athletics may still have spectator restrictions in place by those who operate those venues. Events in the O’Maley Middle School gymnasium will still be subject to immediate household family members.
With Gloucester High lifting its restrictions, all three Cape Ann High Schools now have no restrictions on fans attending games. Manchester Essex had a similar policy to Gloucester but lifted it last week as fans were back for last Friday’s boys basketball game at Manchester Essex High School. Rockport never set any spectator limits and games remain open to the public.