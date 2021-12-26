With COVID cases rising in the area, Gloucester Athletics has placed a limit on the number of spectators eligible to attend Gloucester High School and O'Maley Middle School athletic events.
As of Sunday, December 26, only immediate household family members for each player on the home and visiting teams will be permitted to attend games in Gloucester.
"Our number one objective this season is to keep our student athletes playing safely and to make sure our spectators are safe too," Gloucester Athletic Director Bryan Lafata said in an email announcing the new spectator policy. "We apologize for the inconvenience and we will try to expand limits back to normal as soon and as safely as possible."
The policy went into place on Sunday night at the Talbot Rink when four high school hockey teams, including Gloucester, competed in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament. The policy will remain in place for the second round of the tournament on Monday and the opening rounds of the BankGloucester Holiday Basketball Tournament at the Smith Field House on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
Due to the change in policy, spectator admission costs have been waived for hockey and basketball games.
Spectators that do attend games will be required to wear masks or face coverings per MIAA rules.
Locally, Gloucester is the only school that has implemented spectator limits as Rockport and Manchester Essex have not yet put a limit on spectators for winters sports games.