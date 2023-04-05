When it comes to high school baseball, Gloucester coach Rory Gentile is quick to point out that it often comes down to getting ahead in the count while pitching and limiting strikeouts at the plate.
In Wednesday’s season opener against Beverly at Nate Ross Field, it was the visiting Panthers that did a better job in both of those areas. The result, a 7-3 Beverly victory in the first game of the season for both teams.
“It’s a simple game,” Gentile said. “If you get ahead in the count and put pressure on the defense you’re going to win a lot of games. We had double digit strikeouts at the plate and Beverly got some timely hits in favorable counts. They executed better than we did today.”
The deciding runs came in the top of the second inning. Tied 1-1, the bottom of Beverly’s order came up but as No. 7 hitter Devin Koloski drew a walk, No. 8 hitter Noah Staffier got a base hit and No. 9 hitter Jonathan Reyes drew a walk. That set the stage for leadoff hitter Logan Petrosino, who smacked a three-run homer on a 3-and-1 count to put the Panthers ahead for good, 4-1.
“We’re a young team and we relied on the senior veterans today,” Beverly head coach Jon Cahill said. “Petrosino had the big hit in the second and we were able to hold them off from there. It’s always good to get a win down here, Gloucester is always tough to beat.”
Gentile was also quick to credit Petrosino for the home run swung. Beverly’s senior had three hits, reached base four times and scored four runs while driving in three.
“He got himself into a position where he knew a fastball was coming,” Gentile said. “And he’s a really good hitter so he did some damage to that fastball.”
The Fishermen, who are also a young squad returning just one starter from 2022, could not string too many hits together against Beverly starter Noah Guanci. The senior struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits in five innings of work. He pitched out of jams with the tying run on base in the fourth and with the tying run at the plate in the fifth in a game the Panthers never trailed.
Senior Zach Morris had a big day at the plate for the Fishermen, going 2-for-3 while reaching base three times and driving in two runs. He singled in Brayden Francis (single) in the bottom of the first to tie it at 1-1 after Petrosino scored on a first inning throwing error after stealing third for Beverly in the top of the first.
After going down 4-1, Morris cut into the lead with a sacrifice fly to left plating Francis, who led off the inning with a double, to make it 4-2.
Beverly would add a big run in the fifth when Ian Visnick’s chopper plated Petrosino (single) to extend the lead to 5-2. The Panthers added two more in the top of the seventh with Visnick again delivering a RBI hit in the rally for a 7-2 lead.
Gloucester got a run back in the bottom of the seventh, taking advantage of three Beverly errors, and loaded the bases but a pair of strikeouts ended it with Beverly picking up the 7-3 win.
“In the final few innings we started to do what we needed to at the plate,” Gentile said. “We put pressure on the defense and all of a sudden we have bases loaded and a chance to get back in it. But early on we didn’t have enough productive outs to put enough pressure on them. We have to limit the strikeouts moving forward.”
In addition to Petrosino’s three-hit day, Visnick, Staffier and Francis Martin all had hits while Jonathan Reyes scored two runs. Charlie Amero and Matt Smith also had hits for Gloucester.
The Fishermen are back in action on Friday at home against Marblehead (4:30 p.m.) while Beverly hosts Masconomet on Friday (4 p.m.).
Beverly 7, Gloucester 3at Nate Ross Field, Gloucester
Beverly (1-0) 130 010 27
Gloucester (0-1) 101 000 1| 3
B: Petrosino, 2B, 3-4-3; McMannus, RF, 3-0-0; Visnick, 3B, 2-0-1; Carter, DH, 3-0-0; Martin, LF, 3-0-1; Mastroianni, P, 1-0-0; McGrath, 1B, 4-0-0; Koloski, CF, 1-0-0; Staffier, C, 3-1-1; Reyes, SS, 1-2-0. Totals 24-7-6.
G: B. Francis, SS, 3-2-1; Simendinger, 2B, 2-0-0; Morris, P/1B, 3-1-2; Severino, C, 2-0-0; Amero, CF, 4-0-1; R. Francis, 3B/P, 3-0-0; Montagnino, RF, 4-0-0; Smith, LF, 4-0-1; Martell, 1B/P, 2-0-0; Toppan, 3B, 1-0-0. Totals 28-3-5.
RBI: B, Petrosino 3, Visnick 2; G, Morris 2.
WP, Guanci; LP, Morris.