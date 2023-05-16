With four games to go in the regular season, the Gloucester baseball team has earned a clean slate thanks to a remarkable turnaround.
Five games in it looked like a lost season for the young Fishermen as a squad returning just one starter from 2022 dropped its first five contests. Fast forward to the present day and Gloucester has not only turned the season around, it has played itself back into postseason contention.
With a 10-0 shellacking of Lynn English at Nate Ross Field, Gloucester is now 8-8 on the season, 8-3 since the 0-5 start. The Fishermen now need to win two of their last four games to qualify for the postseason for the 17th time in 19 seasons.
“We knew we were in a big hole to start and the focus was just on getting better every day,” Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. “We knew this is a young team and not the end of their baseball life so we wanted to build some positive momentum. I really like the brand of baseball we’ve been playing lately, we’re a much improved team. I think as a team we all did some soul searching. We turned the page and most importantly we haven’t turned it back.”
Gloucester was firing on all cylinders in Tuesday’s win.
On the mound sophomore Giacomo Martell spun a gem, allowing one hit and striking out 10 in five innings of work while the Fishermen played error free defense behind him. Jaylen Severino made the defensive play of the game, a full extension diving catch in the gap in right center to take away extra bases.
“When you throw strikes and play defense that’s a winning combination and we did that today,” Gentile said. “And we got the offense to go with it today. The best part is we were consistent in all three phases throughout the game, we didn’t just rely on one or two big innings.”
It was quite possibly Gloucester’s best offensive game of the season with 10 runs on 14 hits. Severino was the star of the day as he drove in Gloucester’s first four runs of the afternoon while going 3-for-4 on the day. The freshman led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot over the fence in center for a 1-0 lead. In the second he added to Gloucester’s lead with a two-run double to the gap in right center scoring both Jackson Hakes (hit by pitch) and Ben Mello (single). He started off a six run rally in the fourth with his fourth RBI of the game, a single up the middle plating Mello (error) to make it 4-0.
The Fishermen followed with five more runs in the fourth inning to open up a 9-0 lead. Brayden Francis had a RBI triple, Martell and Matt Smith RBI doubles and Nate Montagnino a RBI single in the inning.
On the game Smith and Brayden Francis each had two hits to go along with Severino’s three while Ryan Francis and Mello each scored a pair of runs. Every Gloucester starter had at least one hit or one run scored in the victory.
With the win Gloucester now turns its attention to NEC leading Masconomet on Friday at Nate Ross Field (4:30 p.m.). After that the Fishermen finish the regular season with three games next week starting with Saugus at home on Monday (4:30 p.m.), Lynn English again on the road next Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and Revere at home in the regular season finale next Saturday (4 p.m.).
“It’s good to see us playing good baseball right now, but we can’t get complacent now that we’re at .500,” Gentile said. “We still haven’t achieved our goal which is to get to the state tournament. I’m happy with the way the team has responded to get to where we are now but we still have work to do.”
Gloucester 10, Lynn English 0 (6 innings)
at Nate Ross Field, Gloucester
Lynn English (8-6) 000 000 — 0
Gloucester (8-8) 120 601—10
LE: J. Rodriguez, SS, 3-0-0; Falasca, C, 3-0-0; Galva, CF, 2-0-0; Bonilla, 1B, 2-0-0; Figuereo, P, 1-0-1; M. Rodriguez, RF, 2-0-0; Manzanillo, 3B, 2-0-0; Bensan, DH, 2-0-0; Wallace, LF, 2-0-0. Totals, 19-0-1.
G: Severino, CF, 4-1-3; Earl, C, 2-0-1; Toppan, PH, 1-0-1; Morris, 1B, 3-1-1; B. Francis, SS/P, 3-1-2; R. Francis, 3B, 2-2-0; Martell, P, 4-1-2; Smith, RF, 3-1-2; Hakes, DH, 1-1-0; Montagnino, LF, 1-0-1; Amero, PH, 1-0-0; Mello, 2B, 2-2-1; Simendinger, 2B, 1-0-0. Totals, 28-10-14.
RBI, LE, none; G, Severino 4, B. Francis, Martell, Smith, Montagnino, Simendinger.
WP, Martell; LP, Figuereo.