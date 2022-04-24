The Gloucester baseball team has had a knack for playing in tight games that are decided in the game's final at bats. Saturday's non-conference contest with former Northeastern Conference rival Lynn English, now playing in the Greater Boston League, was a welcome change.
The Fishermen jumped out to the lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 9-0 win at Nate Ross Field.
"We've been through the fire in a lot of different ways against some good teams and I think we've earned our stripes," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. "It was really good to get everyone in and to be in control the whole way through."
Gloucester, which moves to 5-3 with its third straight win, got the standout pitching it has been accustomed to this season with seniors Brett Moore and Tommy Elliott combining for the shutout win.
Moore picked up the win with four scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out 10. The senior lefty was dominant on Saturday as he struck out eight straight batters from the first to the fourth inning. He also recorded 10 straight outs via strikeout starting with the final out of the first and ending with the final out of the fourth.
Elliott then came in and shut the door with three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and finishing off his day with six straight outs.
"We had a plan pitching wise, we wanted Brett to get the start because he hasn't started since the Swampscott game (last Wednesday)," Gentile said. "But we also wanted him on a pitch count too so all of our pitching could be well rested to set us up for this coming week."
An improved offensive attack was also on display in Saturday's win. Gloucester went into the school vacation week struggling at the plate at times, but in three wins over Marblehead, Peabody and Lynn English, the team scored a combined 23 runs.
Zach Oliver got the Gloucester offense going in the bottom of the first with a RBI single plating Emerson Marshall, who led off with a base hit. An Elliott sacrifice fly plated Moore later in the frame to make it 2-0 and Aidan Cornetta extended the lead to 3-0 by legging out an infield single that scored Zach Morris, who reached on a walk.
Gloucester added another in the second on a Morris RBI single and put the game away with three more in the third, all coming home on Lynn English errors.
An Elliott bases loaded walk and a Jason Earl RBI groundout led to Gloucester's final two runs in the sixth inning.
Moore went 2-for-3 with three runs scored on the day, Oliver was 2-for-4 with a double while Cornetta had a pair of infield hits.
"We worked really hard on the basics at the plate this week at practice," Gentile said. "We have done a much better job of putting the ball in play. When you put pressure on the defense you're going to see crooked numbers on the scoreboard."
Gloucester has a big week coming up with two NEC Dunn Division matchups at Saugus on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and at Danvers on Friday (6:30 p.m.). The Fishermen are currently two games back in the loss column of NEC Dunn leading Danvers.