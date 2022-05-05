With 10 games under its belt, the Gloucester baseball team came into Thursday’s Northeastern Conference crossover game with Salem starting fresh with it being the first game of the second half of the season.
With six days since their last game, the Fishermen came in well rested and reset, looking to improve on their first half performance. Thursday’s contest was a good start as Gloucester turned in a well-balanced effort in a 5-1 win at Nate Ross Field.
“We were pretty good all around today,” said Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile, whose team moves to 7-4 on the year. “That was a competitive Salem team, I know they’re struggling but that’s the NEC, even a team that has struggled a bit comes in and doesn’t look bad. We’re 1-0 second half of the season and the goal is to keep getting better these last nine regular season games.”
Gloucester’s pitching prowess was once again on full display in Thursday’s win as senior captain Tommy Elliott completely shut down the Salem offense. Elliott tossed six shutout innings for the win, striking out eight and allowing just two hits for the win. Elliott allowed two singles and at one point retired 12 straight batters from the first to the fifth inning, using a fastball and curveball in all counts to keep the Witches off balance.
Elliott also drove in Gloucester’s first run of the day, an infield single in the hole between shortstop and third base to score Zach Morris (single) from third for a 1-0 Gloucester lead.
“Tommy was great,” Gentile said. “We are confident using him in any situation and today he gave us a dominant start. Pitching is the strength of this team and Tommy showed why.”
Gloucester also turned in a rock solid performance at the plate and in the field as well.
The Fishermen broke the game open a bit with a three-run third inning with Zach Oliver, who led Gloucester with three hits on the day and Danny Hafey delivering RBI singles in the inning to make it 4-0. Aidan Cornetta also had a strong day at the plate with two hits, including a RBI single in the fifth to score Oliver, who doubled.
Cornetta also made the defensive play of the game with a diving catch in right center field to take extra bases away from Salem’s Robert Palcios. Brett Moore also made a diving catch down the left field line for the first out of the game while the Fishermen made just one error as a team and it came with two outs in the seventh and the game pretty much in hand.
“Our outfield defense is so good, whenever there’s a ball hit in the air we’re expecting it to be caught with the way these guys can track it down,” Gentile said. “And our infield defense is taking the steps forward to become a strength. It was good to take some steps in the right direction today both in the field and at the plate.”
The Fishermen are right back in action on Friday with a NEC Dunn Division clash at Masconomet (4:30 p.m.).