READING-- An upset just wasn't in the cards for the No. 8 Gloucester baseball team against No. 1 Austin Prep on Saturday in the Division 3 Quarterfinals.
While the Fishermen showed that they could be competitive against one of the state's best teams, they had no answer for Cougars left-handed pitcher Evan Blanco. The University of Virginia bound senior had a fastball hovering around 90 mph and kept the Gloucester bats quiet all game en route to a 6-0 win at Austin Prep High School.
The Gloucester lineup did a good job making contact, striking out only eight times as they were aggressive early in counts. But Blanco's accuracy was on point as he got through six innings of work on just 54 pitches, allowing one hit and three baserunners on the day.
"He just completely dominates the entire strike zone," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said of Blanco. "To beat him you have to swing the bats so the game plan was to be aggressive. The deeper you get into a count with him the more likely you are to strike out."
With the win the top-seeded Cougars move to 23-0 and advance to the Division 3 Semifinals while Gloucester's season comes to an end at 16-7 after making a third straight trip to the third round of the postseason.
The Fishermen had a chance to take an early lead with Zach Morris leading off the frame with the game's only hit, a hard-hit single off the glove of the second baseman. Zach Oliver followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt up the first base line that saw him reach base when the throw to first hit him in the back in the base line. Aidan Cornetta followed with a well placed sacrifice bunt, but Blanco struck out the next two hitters to keep Gloucester off the board.
"It's a little bit of a different game there if we can get one or both of those runs in," Gentile said. "Maybe the pressure ramps up on them a little bit and we're able to take advantage. But he made the pitches to get out of the inning."
Austin Prep took control of the game in the bottom of the second with three runs. Dom Gabardi opened the scoring, coming in to score on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt from Brenden Walsh, who beat the throw to first for a bunt single and moved over to second on the overthrow to first. Three batters later Ernie Little delivered the big blow, a single to left scoring Thomas Fabbo (single) and Walsh for a 3-0 Austin Prep lead after two.
That was plenty of run support for Blanco, who breezed through the rest of his outing as Gloucester ended up having one more baserunner off of him and it came on a dropped third strike.
The Cougars added another in the fifth when Jake Zawatsky scored on a throwing error. Their bats came alive in the sixth with two more runs on three hits. Josh Keith plated both runs with a base hit to make it 6-0.
Gloucester got a pair of base hits in the final inning with Aidan Cornetta and Brett Moore singling off of a relief pitcher in their final high school at bats, but Austin Prep again got out of the inning unscathed for the shutout.
Despite the loss, Gentile was quick to credit his team's competitiveness against an undefeated team that is regarded as one of the best in the state.
"All in all with all of the accolades that team has I was pleased to see that there wasn't a gigantic gap between them and our kids," Gentile said.
He also praised the play and overall season of Moore, who turned in an All Conference campaign on the mound and kept Gloucester in the game until the final inning, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.
"There wasn't a moment where I thought we weren't capable of winning that game with Brett Moore," Gentile said. "He battled against a tough lineup. There were no easy outs which makes it that much more difficult but not impossible, we just needed to play better than we did today. They made more plays than we did and that was the difference."
The Fishermen will have a new-look lineup next season as they will be hit hard by graduation in 2023. Morris, a junior pitcher and first baseman, is a returning All-Star but the Fishermen will have to replace the vast majority of their starting spots next season.
"Where we go from here is going to say a lot about how we can re-establish the culture," Gentile said. "This graduating class is likely the most successful I'll ever coach. They went 46-17 in three years with a whole year missed and an abbreviated year last year. Kids like that don't grow on trees. We have a lot of work to do and we're going to have to go back to the drawing board to evaluate what we believe in so we can keep it going."