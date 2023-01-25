Wes Smith’s first venture into the Golden Gloves Tournament is already a memorable one.
The 19-year-old Gloucester Boxing Club pupil made his Golden Gloves debut last Thursday night at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium and picked up a unanimous decision victory in a preliminary round bout. With the win, Smith returns to the ring on Thursday night back at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, fight card begins at 7:30 p.m.
Smith, an Ipswich High grad and current Gordon College student that has been training at the Gloucester Boxing Club since he was 13, is taking on Desmond Lee in a welterweight (147 pound) bout.
“It has been such a great experience so far,” Smith said. “I’ve had three hand surgeries so I’ve been off and on in the sport in recent years but it’s nice to finally be healthy and competing in the sport I love. I have great coaches and trainers that are helping me get where I need to go.”
Smith has been working under the tutelage of fellow Gloucester Boxing Club amateur boxer Adrian Gedney, a Golden Gloves National qualifier last year, and coaches Carlo DaSilva and Kevin Tobin along with strength and conditioning coach Mike Lattof.
Last Thursday’s bout was his first amateur bout since the 2018 Rocky Marciano Tournament, where he dropped a split decision in his debut. In the Golden Gloves prelims, however, Smith was able to show off his boxing technique in his win over Joseph Soberon, a Lowell native.
Soberon brought an aggressive approach into the fight so Smith relied on his counter-striking and footwork to match his volume and land a higher percentage of his shots to pick up the win on points.
“He came out really aggressive so I had to box off of my back foot a lot,” Smith said. “I was able to work the counter shots to get the decision. It was a good fight and a great feeling to get the win.”
After the win Smith did not have a lot of time to celebrate the impressive victory as he immediately got to work on preparing for Lee, a fighter he admittedly does not know a lot about. The two will be competing on Thursday for a spot in next month’s welterweight finals. The tournament champ will then move on to the New England Golden Gloves Tournament later this winter.