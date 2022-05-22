The Gloucester boys and girls outdoor track teams got the chance to compete against the best of the best in the Northeastern Conference on Saturday night in the annual Conference Meet at Peabody High School.
With all nine NEC track programs competing, the Fishermen saw several athletes prove themselves among the best in the conference as both teams turned in a fifth place finish with plenty of strong individual performances.
The girls picked up 54 points. Peabody was the NEC girls champ with 126 points followed by Marblehead (106), Masconomet (91) and Beverly (73). The boys had 49 points on the night, good for a tie with Beverly for fifth place. Peabody also won the boys championship with 133 points, well ahead of second place Masconomet (90 points), third place Marblehead (70) and fourth place Danvers (68).
The team had a pair of conference individual champs, one for the boys and one for the girls.
Junior Caroline MacKinnon led the way for the Gloucester girls by winning the conference championship in the 800m (2:21.79). Sophomore Colby Rochford led the way for the boys by winning the conference 400m title with a time of 51.79.
The Gloucester girls also had an impressive night in the relay events with two teams taking a win. The 4x400m team of Rose Groleau, Skye Ciolino, Darcy Muller and MacKinnon won the conference crown with a time of 4:13.5. The 4x800m relay team of Whitney Turner, Kendall Newton, Mackay Brooks and Caelie Patrick also won the conference championship, finishing with a time of 10:32.06.
The Fishermen saw three athletes score points in multiple individual events. Darcy Muller was second in the 400m (1:00.45) and sixth in the long jump (15-feet-7), Andrew Coelho was third in the 400m (53.38) and fourth in the triple jump (40-feet-8) and Jack Newton was fourth in the 400m hurdles (1:01.60) and 6th in the high jump (5-feet-6).
For the girls Caelie Patrick was second in the mile (5:29.24), Sarah Baker was third in the javelin (84-feet-5) and Skye Ciolino was 6th in the 400m (1:03.43).
On the boys side Nate Gardner was second in the 400m hurdles (1:00.92), Finn O'Hara was fifth in the mile (4:35.07), Nick Poulin sixth in the mile (4:35.42) and Jacob Moulton sixth in the 800m (2:05.34). The Fishermen also got a third place finish from the 4x800m relay team of Poulin, Destin Cauthers, Newton and O'Hara (8:49.26) and a fourth place finish from the 4x400m relay team of Rochford, Josh Silva, Kayky Barbosa and Coelho (3:45.48).
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action later this week at the Division 4 State Meet at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. The meet begins on Thursday and finishes up on Saturday.